India Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Market to 2023 - Nanotechnology has Revolutionized the Market

The "Indian Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian tiles, sanitary ware and bathroom fittings market was worth US$ 5,945 Million in 2017. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 10,480 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of around 10% during 2018-2023.



With sustained public and private measures in recent years, coupled with improving standards of living, the level of sanitation in India has increased manifolds. These measures have created a huge market for products utilized in the construction of public sanitation facilities as well as domestic bathrooms and toilets, namely, tiles, bathroom fittings and sanitary ware.



Tiles refer to flat, thin slabs generally square or rectangular in shape which are specifically used for covering walls, roofs and floors. From an aesthetics point of view, tiles play a vital role in interior designing and are available in innumerable colors and designs. On the other hand, sanitary ware includes ceramic plumbing fixtures like sinks, basins, toilet bowls, lavatories, etc. These products can be easily cleaned owing to their glossy surface. Besides this, bathroom fittings include taps, drains, soap dishes, shower heads, electrical appliances, etc.



Over the past few years, bathrooms incorporate functionality along with convenience and have started to reflect the lifestyle of a person. In order to enhance the appearance of bathrooms, the demand for tiles, sanitary ware and bathroom fittings has proliferated across the country. These products are also undergoing rapid transformation due to numerous innovations in the industry. For instance, motion sensors are being incorporated in taps, flushes and toilets so as to assist in making bathrooms hygienic and hassle-free. Another type of new generation bathroom fitting includes faucets with sensors which employ short-term timers for efficient water usage.



Indian Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Indian Bathroom Fittings Market: Trends



Due to a rise in the popularity of concept washrooms, some of the manufacturers are catering a one-stop shop solution for all the sanitary-ware and fittings requirements. Moreover, as in-store experience has acquired tremendous importance, the manufacturers are establishing experience-centers wherein customers can see a virtual version of the bathroom after it undergoes a complete renovation. The growing number of these experience-centers acts as one of the vital factors which is enticing the consumers to invest in premium products for bathrooms, therefore strengthening the growth of the Indian tiles, sanitary ware and bathroom fittings market.



An increase in the budget of drinking water and sanitation programs, like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, by the Indian Government has given impetus to the construction of toilets in rural regions. The implementation of the aforementioned scheme has proliferated the demand for tiles, sanitary wares and bathroom fittings in the country.



The introduction of nanotechnology has revolutionized the market as it helps in enhancing the shelf-life of tiles and making them resistant towards dirt and bacteria. Currently, these tiles are gaining traction in areas such as clinics, hospitals, laboratories and food processing plants, where hygiene plays an important role. In addition to this, they are becoming a style statement for consumers which is expanding their applications in the domestic sector.



The real estate sector in India is undergoing a phase of revival after witnessing a slump in recent years. This revival is catalyzed by improved buyer sentiment, restricted new launches, improving sales, declining unsold units and consolidation in the Indian real estate sector. Moreover, macro factors such as increasing urbanisation, nuclear family concept, low per capita consumption, rising disposable incomes, and the government's push for housing for all, smart cities and improvement of sanitation are further expected to drive this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.3.1 Global Tiles Market

5.3.2 Global Bathroom Fitting Market

5.3.3 Global Sanitary Ware Market

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Indian Tiles, Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3.1 Indian Tiles Market

6.3.1.1 Market Performance

6.3.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.3.1.2.1 Ceramic Tiles

6.3.1.2.2 Vitrified Tiles

6.3.1.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.3.1.3.1 Residential

6.3.1.3.2 Commercial

6.3.1.3.3 Institutional

6.3.1.3.4 Others

6.3.1.4 Market Breakup by Application

6.3.1.4.1 Floor Tiles

6.3.1.4.2 Wall Tiles

6.3.1.5 Market Breakup by Organised and Unorganised Sector

6.3.1.5.1 Organised Sector

6.3.1.5.2 Unorganised Sector

6.3.1.6 Market Forecast

6.3.2 Indian Bathroom Fitting Market

6.3.3 Indian Sanitary Ware Market

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.4.1 Maharashtra

6.4.2 Tamil Nadu

6.4.3 Andhra Pradesh & Telangana

6.4.4 Karnataka

6.4.5 Gujarat

6.4.6 Delhi

6.4.7 Others

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 SWOT Analysis

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Strengths

7.1.3 Weaknesses

7.1.4 Opportunities

7.1.5 Threats



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Price Analysis



11 Government Initiatives



12 Tile Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Indian Tiles Industry

13.2.2 Indian Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Industry



14 Key Players Profiles

14.1 Indian Tiles Industry

14.1.1 Kajaria Ceramics Limited

14.1.2 Somany Ceramics Limited

14.1.3 H. & R. Johnson (India) Limited

14.1.4 Asian Granito India Limited

14.1.5 Simpolo Vitrified Private Limited

14.2 Indian Sanitary Ware and Bathroom Fittings Industry

14.2.1 HSIL Limited

14.2.2 Parryware Bathroom Products Private Limited

14.2.3 Cera Sanitaryware Limited

14.2.4 Jaquar And Company Private Limited

14.2.5 Grohe India Pvt. Ltd.



