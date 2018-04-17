India Travel & Tourism Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023 By Product/Service Offering, Type, Purpose of Visit, Tourist Profile & Average Duration of Stay

The travel & tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% by 2023 in India, on account of growing domestic and foreign tourist footfall and increasing number of religious and leisure trips.

Rising infrastructural developments, increasing standards of living, and growing regional and central government's focus on promoting tourism sector are some of the other major factors expected to aid the country's travel & tourism market in the coming years.

Growth in the market is also anticipated to be backed by increasing interest in the country's culture and heritage among domestic travelers coupled with booming rural tourism across India.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Travel & Tourism - An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Frequency of Travel

4.2. Brand Awareness

4.3. Brand Preference

4.4. Challenges faced by Customers



5. Global Travel & Tourism Market Overview



6. India Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume (Number of Tourists)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product/Service Offering (Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking, Holiday/Tour Packages, Travel Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Foreign Exchange, Conference/ Trade Fair/MICE and Others)

6.2.2. By Type (Domestic, Inbound and Outbound)

6.2.3. By Purpose of Visit (Business, Leisure & Recreation, Education, Medical, Social Activity and Others)

6.2.4. By Tourist Profile (Indians and Foreign Nationals)

6.2.5. By Average Duration of Stay (Number of Days)

6.2.6. By Region

6.2.6.1. By Tourist Profile (Nationality)

6.2.6.2. By Purpose of Visit (Business, Leisure & Recreation, Education, Medical, Social Activity and Others)

6.2.6.3. By Average Duration of Stay (Number of Days)

6.2.6.4. By Urban Vs Rural Tourism

6.2.6.5. By Leading City

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.3.1. By Type

6.3.2. By Purpose of Visit

6.3.3. By Region



7. India Leisure & Recreation Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

7.2.2. By Type

7.2.3. By Tourist Profile



8. India Religious Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

8.2.2. By Type

8.2.3. By Tourist Profile



9. India Business Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

9.2.2. By Type

9.2.3. By Tourist Profile



10. India Social Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

10.2.2. By Type

10.2.3. By Tourist Profile



11. India Medical Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

11.2.2. By Type

11.2.3. By Tourist Profile



12. India Education Travel & Tourism Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value & Volume

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay

12.2.2. By Type

12.2.3. By Tourist Profile



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Emergence of Online Travel Services

14.2. Growth of Wellness Tourism

14.3. Rising Concept of B-leisure

14.4. Visa on Arrival Policy

14.5. Increasing Rural Tourism



15. SWOT Analysis



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. India Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competitive Benchmarking & Margin Analysis

18.2. Company Profiles

18.2.1. MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited

18.2.2. SOTC Travel Services Pvt. Ltd.

18.2.3. Yatra Online Private Limited, India

18.2.4. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.

18.2.5. Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.

18.2.6. Jet Airways (India) Limited

18.2.7. Air India Limited

18.2.8. Indian Hotels Company Limited

18.2.9. Cox & Kings Ltd.

18.2.10. Travel Corporation (India) Ltd.

18.2.11. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.

18.2.12. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation



19. Strategic Recommendations



