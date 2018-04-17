India Travel & Tourism Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2018 & 2023 By Product/Service Offering, Type, Purpose of Visit, Tourist Profile & Average Duration of Stay

DUBLIN, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "India Travel & Tourism Market By Product/Service Offering (Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking and Others), By Type, By Purpose of Visit, By Tourist Profile, By Average Duration of Stay, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The travel & tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.5% by 2023 in India, on account of growing domestic and foreign tourist footfall and increasing number of religious and leisure trips.
Rising infrastructural developments, increasing standards of living, and growing regional and central government's focus on promoting tourism sector are some of the other major factors expected to aid the country's travel & tourism market in the coming years.
Growth in the market is also anticipated to be backed by increasing interest in the country's culture and heritage among domestic travelers coupled with booming rural tourism across India.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Travel & Tourism - An Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Frequency of Travel
4.2. Brand Awareness
4.3. Brand Preference
4.4. Challenges faced by Customers
5. Global Travel & Tourism Market Overview
6. India Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume (Number of Tourists)
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product/Service Offering (Ticket Reservation, Hotel Booking, Holiday/Tour Packages, Travel Insurance, Foreign Exchange, Foreign Exchange, Conference/ Trade Fair/MICE and Others)
6.2.2. By Type (Domestic, Inbound and Outbound)
6.2.3. By Purpose of Visit (Business, Leisure & Recreation, Education, Medical, Social Activity and Others)
6.2.4. By Tourist Profile (Indians and Foreign Nationals)
6.2.5. By Average Duration of Stay (Number of Days)
6.2.6. By Region
6.2.6.1. By Tourist Profile (Nationality)
6.2.6.2. By Purpose of Visit (Business, Leisure & Recreation, Education, Medical, Social Activity and Others)
6.2.6.3. By Average Duration of Stay (Number of Days)
6.2.6.4. By Urban Vs Rural Tourism
6.2.6.5. By Leading City
6.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6.3.1. By Type
6.3.2. By Purpose of Visit
6.3.3. By Region
7. India Leisure & Recreation Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
7.2.2. By Type
7.2.3. By Tourist Profile
8. India Religious Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
8.2.2. By Type
8.2.3. By Tourist Profile
9. India Business Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
9.2.2. By Type
9.2.3. By Tourist Profile
10. India Social Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value & Volume
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
10.2.2. By Type
10.2.3. By Tourist Profile
11. India Medical Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value & Volume
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
11.2.2. By Type
11.2.3. By Tourist Profile
12. India Education Travel & Tourism Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value & Volume
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Average Duration of Stay
12.2.2. By Type
12.2.3. By Tourist Profile
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
14.1. Emergence of Online Travel Services
14.2. Growth of Wellness Tourism
14.3. Rising Concept of B-leisure
14.4. Visa on Arrival Policy
14.5. Increasing Rural Tourism
15. SWOT Analysis
16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
17. India Economic Profile
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Competitive Benchmarking & Margin Analysis
18.2. Company Profiles
18.2.1. MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited
18.2.2. SOTC Travel Services Pvt. Ltd.
18.2.3. Yatra Online Private Limited, India
18.2.4. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd.
18.2.5. Cleartrip Pvt. Ltd.
18.2.6. Jet Airways (India) Limited
18.2.7. Air India Limited
18.2.8. Indian Hotels Company Limited
18.2.9. Cox & Kings Ltd.
18.2.10. Travel Corporation (India) Ltd.
18.2.11. Thomas Cook (India) Ltd.
18.2.12. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation
19. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8h2rqs/india_travel_and?w=5
