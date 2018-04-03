India Two-Wheeler Market, 2023 - Sales Reached $15 Billion in 2017

The "India Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle, Scooter, Moped, Electric Two-Wheeler), By Engine Capacity (<_00cc_ _00-125cc_="_00-125cc_" _50-180cc_="_50-180cc_" _80-250cc_="_80-250cc_">500cc), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2013-FY2023F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The two-wheeler market exhibited a healthy growth during FY2013-FY2017, with the sales reaching $ 15 billion in FY2017 in India

Growing demand for two-wheelers in the country is attributed to increasing per capita income levels, high fuel efficiency of two-wheelers and easy financing options available across the country. Moreover, easy manoeuvrability, lower emissions and launch of new models by leading players are expected to further boost two-wheeler sales in India during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in India two-wheeler market include Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motorcycle, Scooter India Pvt. Ltd, TVS Motor Company Limited, and Bajaj Auto Ltd., among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.2. Influencer of Purchase
4.3. Aided/Unaided Brand Recall
4.4. Brand Satisfaction

5. India Two-Wheeler Market Overview
5.1. Two-Wheeler production units by engine displacement in India (FY2016 & FY2017)
5.2. Number of Two-Wheeler owned in India (2016-2017)

6. India Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.3. Market Attractive Index (By Vehicle Type)
6.4. Market Attractive Index (By Engine Capacity)
6.5. Market Attractive Index (By Region)
6.6. Market Attractive Index (By Company)

7. India Motorcycle Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.3. Pricing Analysis

8. India Scooter Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3. Pricing Analysis

9. India Moped Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume

10. India Electric Two-Wheeler Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3. Pricing Analysis

11. Product Benchmarking

12. Price Point Analysis

13. Market Trends & Developments

14. SWOT Analysis

15. Competitive Landscape

16. India Economic Profile

17. Strategic Recommendations

18. Annexure: List of Two-Wheeler Market Dealers/Distributors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d9bnnk/india_twowheeler?w=5


Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-two-wheeler-market-2023---sales-reached-15-billion-in-2017-300623382.html

