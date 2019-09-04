India Variable Frequency Drives Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Variable Frequency Drives Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast By Types, By Voltage, By OEM, By End Users, By Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India variable frequency drives (VFD) market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.1% from 2019 to 2025.



AC drives captured the majority of the market share in 2018 and is anticipated to contribute significantly in India variable frequency drives market forecast period revenues. The energy saving capacities and replacement ability of AC drives are the key growth drivers for the AC segment. Additionally, advanced functionality, system reliability and cost-effectiveness of AC drives are few other contributors catalyzing its growth. However, DC drives segment share in the overall market is expected to decline over the coming years.

India variable frequency drives market is witnessing a growing trend over the past few years owing to the rising demand for energy & electricity, industrialization, and increasing technological advancement of various machinery. Further, the market is projected to follow the growth trajectory over the coming years as market players are making efforts to innovate and introduce more energy efficient, compact, highly reliable products to meet the demand for consumers who are looking forward to cost-effective energy saving solutions. Moreover, various government regulations to cut down energy usage, carbon emission, and electricity is likely to result in consumer inclination to uses energy saving variable frequency drives.



Amongst various end-users, metal, mineral, mining, water & wastewater treatment, chemical & petrochemical industries have majorly installed variable frequency drives to achieve operational efficiency and reduce their carbon footprints. During the forecast period, mineral, metal, and mining, water and wastewater treatment are likely to exhibit surging growth owing to huge investment on account of water pollution and increasing government norms to achieve energy efficiency.



The report thoroughly covers variable frequency drives market by OEM applications, end users, voltage levels and types of drives. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Highlights of the Report:

India Variable Frequency Drives Market Revenue for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market until 2025.

India Variable Frequency Drives Market Revenue, By Types for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By Types until 2025.

Historical data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By Voltage for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By Voltage until 2025.

Historical data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By OEM for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By OEM until 2025.

Historical data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By End User for the Period 2015-2018.

Market Size & Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By End User until 2025.

Historical and Forecast data of India Variable Frequency Drives Market, By Regions for the Period 2018-2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints.

India Variable Frequency Drives Market Trends and Opportunities.

Industry Life Cycle and Value Chain Analysis.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Market Share, By Players.

Market Overview of Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles.

Strategic Recommendations.

Markets Covered:



By Types

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

By Voltage

Low Voltage

Low Horsepower



Medium Horsepower



High Horsepower



Very high Horsepower

Medium Voltage

By OEM

Rotating Equipment

Material handling

Material Working

Others

By End Users

Oil & Gas

Metal, Mineral and Mining

Water & waste water

Consumer Products

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Transportation and Infrastructure

Solar System

Others

By Regions

Northern

Eastern

Western

Southern



Companies Mentioned



ABB India Ltd.

CG Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Danfoss Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Fuji Electric India Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric India Pvt. Ltd

Rockwell Automation India Private Limited

Schneider Electric India Private Ltd.

Siemens Ltd.

Yaskawa India Pvt. Ltd

