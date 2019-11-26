India Video Surveillance Storage Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2025F

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The "India Video Surveillance Storage Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Storage Technology, by Direct Attached Storage, by Types, by Deployment, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India Video Surveillance Storage Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2019-25.

India video surveillance storage market has witnessed tremendously growth in the recent years owing to rapid infrastructural growth, rising demand for IP and high-resolution surveillance cameras, along with increasing security concerns. Additionally, several technological advancement, such as face and voice recognition, HD video, and audio recording are gaining higher adoption among Indian consumers, resulting in generation of large amounts of data, which in turn is surging the demand for video surveillance storage solutions in the country.



Over the last few years, India recorded increasing shift from traditional based analog surveillance to IP based video surveillance solutions. This in turn has increased the need for advanced and higher capacity storage solutions in the country. In terms of storage technology, NAS based video surveillance storage solutions registered highest revenue share in the overall market in 2018. The technology is majorly being driven by increasing usage of wireless devices, growing demand for scalability, and strengthening IT infrastructure in the country.



In 2018, government & transportation vertical held the highest revenue share in the overall market owing to higher adoption of video surveillance solutions in the sector. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the coming years as well on account of upcoming smart city projects along with infrastructural development projects in the transportation sector in the country.



The report thoroughly covers video surveillance storage market by storage technology, deployment, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas, market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Report Description

2.2 Key Highlights of The Report

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Assumptions



3. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview

3.1 India Country Indicators

3.2 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

3.3 India Video Surveillance Storage Market - Industry Life Cycle, 2018

3.4 India Video Surveillance Storage Market - Porter's Five Forces

3.5 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Storage Technology, 2018 & 2025F

3.6 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Deployment, 2018 & 2025F

3.7 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2018 & 2025F

3.8 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F



4. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints



5. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Trends and Evolution



6. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview, By Storage Technology

6.1 India Network Attached Storage Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.2 India Storage Area Network Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3 India Direct Attached Storage Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

6.3.1 India Direct Attached Storage Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview, By Types

6.3.1.1 India Direct Attached Storage Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Types, 2018 & 2025F

6.3.1.2 India Direct Attached Storage Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Types, 2015-2025F



7. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview, By Deployment

7.1 India On-Cloud Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

7.2 India On-Premises Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



8. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview, By Verticals

8.1 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By BFSI Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.2 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Government and Transportation Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.3 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Retail Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.4 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Commercial Office and IT/ITeS Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.5 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Hospitality and Healthcare Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.6 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Logistics Vertical, 2015-2025F

8.7 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, By Others Vertical, 2015-2025F



9. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Northern India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.2 Southern India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.3 Eastern India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F

9.4 Western India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenues, 2015-2025F



10. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Key Performance Indicators

10.1 India Government Spending Outlook

10.2 India Retail Sector Outlook

10.3 India Education Sector Outlook

10.4 India Commercial Offices Sector Outlook

10.5 India Industrial Sector Outlook

10.6 India Residential Sector Outlook

10.7 India Healthcare Sector Outlook

10.8 India Hospitality Sector Outlook

10.9 India BFSI Sector Outlook



11. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2025F

11.2 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Opportunity Assessment, By Storage Technology, 2025F



12. India Video Surveillance Storage Market Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Benchmarking, By Products

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

12.3 India Video Surveillance Storage Market Revenue Share, By Company

12.4 India Video Surveillance HDD Market Revenue Share, By Company



13. Company Profiles

13.1 NetApp, Inc.

13.2 Quantum Corporation

13.3 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.4 Dell Technologies Inc.

13.5 Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

13.6 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.7 Western Digital Corporation

13.8 Lenovo Group Limited

13.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company



14. Key Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p70kgy

