India Water Purifiers Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of More than 11%

The "India Water Purifiers Market By Type (POE & POU), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Food & Beverage), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail & Online), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India water purifiers market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2023
This growth can be majorly attributed to rising demand for combination technologies, booming industrial & commercial sectors coupled with growing demand for safe drinking water across the country. Ultraviolet and Reverse Osmosis are the major water purifying technologies used in the country and both of these technologies are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.
In 2027, the country's northern and western regions accounted for the largest share in India water purifiers market. Furthermore, government initiatives such as, Smart city mission, AMRUT, Make in India' initiative along with growing health awareness are expected to positively influence demand for water purifiers across India in the coming years.
India Water Purifiers Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in India:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (POE & POU), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Food & Beverage), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail & Online)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in India water purifiers market include
- Thermax India Limited
- VA Tech Wabag Ltd.
- Eureka Forbes Limited
- Kent RO Systems Ltd.
- SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
- Ion Exchange India Ltd.
- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Hindustan Unilever Limited
- Luminous Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Tata Chemicals Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6. India POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7. India POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. India Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. India Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. India Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11. India Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12. India Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13. India Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14. India Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
23. Strategic Recommendations
