India Water Purifiers Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023 - Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of More than 11%

India water purifiers market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 11% by 2023



This growth can be majorly attributed to rising demand for combination technologies, booming industrial & commercial sectors coupled with growing demand for safe drinking water across the country. Ultraviolet and Reverse Osmosis are the major water purifying technologies used in the country and both of these technologies are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.



In 2027, the country's northern and western regions accounted for the largest share in India water purifiers market. Furthermore, government initiatives such as, Smart city mission, AMRUT, Make in India' initiative along with growing health awareness are expected to positively influence demand for water purifiers across India in the coming years.



India Water Purifiers Market 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in India:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (POE & POU), By Application (Municipal, Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Food & Beverage), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail & Online)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major players operating in India water purifiers market include



Thermax India Limited

VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Limited

Kent RO Systems Ltd.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Ion Exchange India Ltd.

Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Luminous Water Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Tata Chemicals Limited



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. India Water Purifiers Market Outlook



6. India POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. India POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. India Commercial & Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. India Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. India Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



11. India Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook



12. India Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



13. India Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook



14. India Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape



23. Strategic Recommendations



