India Wearables Market Assessment 2018-2023: Focus on Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and Medical Devices & Others
Sep 06, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Assessment of the Wearables Market in India, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wearables market in India is witnessing double-digit growth and this trend is expected to continue during the study period, backed by growing affluence of the Indian middle class, increasing awareness toward health products, and other positive factors. The market has several global and Indian players battling out for the immense potential it presents.
Fitness trackers dominate the market by volume due to their ease of use and comparatively lower prices than other wearables. There has been an increase in demand for smartwatches in recent years and this trend will sustain due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet and the availability of easy purchasing options.
Smartwatches will present a large opportunity by value during the period of this study. Medical devices and other wearables such as smart t-shirts and smart glasses are at a nascent stage. However, the growing need for preventive healthcare will drive the adoption of medical wearables, and the country's large youth population will show interest in tech-savvy products like smart t-shirts and glasses.The wearables market is broken down into Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and Medical Devices & Others.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Which product segments are driving the growth of the wearables market in India?
- Which are the key demand regions in India and what are the region-specific trends?
- What are the key distribution channels? What will be the preferred mode of purchase in the next few years?
- Where are the key growth opportunities and how can brands capitalize on them?
- What is the competitive landscape? Which are the major players operating in this market?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
Market Overview
- Scope and Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation by Revenue and Volume
- Market Segmentation by End Users and Region
- Market Distribution Channels
Drivers and Restraints-Total Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
Forecasts and Trends-Total Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trends and Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Revenue Forecast by End Users
- Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users
Market Dynamics
- Key Stakeholders
- Cost Structure and Margins
- Key Buying Factors
Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Environment
- Top Competitors
- Product Highlights
Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Targeting Gen-Y Population
- Growth Opportunity 2-Corporate Gifting
- Growth Opportunity 3-Partnerships with Hospitals
- Growth Opportunity 4-Subscription Services
- Growth Opportunity 5-Connected Homes
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Wearables Market
- Mega Trend Explained-Rise of Connected Devices
- Mega Trend Explained-Rise in Income Levels
- Mega Trend Explained-e-Retailing Landscape in India
- Mega Trend Explained-Growing Healthcare Market: Outlook for India
CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Wearables Industry
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
Fitness Trackers Segment Analysis
- Fitness Trackers Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Smart Watches Segment Analysis
- Smart Watches Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Medical Devices and Others Segment Analysis
- Medical Devices and Others Segment-Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
End-user Analysis-15-24 Yrs
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
End-user Analysis-25-45 Yrs
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
End-user Analysis-46 Yrs and Above
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Armani Exchange
- Asus
- Casio
- Diesel
- Fitbit
- Fossil
- Garmin
- GoQii
- HTC
- Lenovo
- LG
- Motorola
- Samsung
- Seiko
- Suawei
- Titan
- Xiaomi
