India Wearables Market Assessment 2018-2023: Focus on Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and Medical Devices & Others

The wearables market in India is witnessing double-digit growth and this trend is expected to continue during the study period, backed by growing affluence of the Indian middle class, increasing awareness toward health products, and other positive factors. The market has several global and Indian players battling out for the immense potential it presents.



Fitness trackers dominate the market by volume due to their ease of use and comparatively lower prices than other wearables. There has been an increase in demand for smartwatches in recent years and this trend will sustain due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet and the availability of easy purchasing options.

Smartwatches will present a large opportunity by value during the period of this study. Medical devices and other wearables such as smart t-shirts and smart glasses are at a nascent stage. However, the growing need for preventive healthcare will drive the adoption of medical wearables, and the country's large youth population will show interest in tech-savvy products like smart t-shirts and glasses.The wearables market is broken down into Fitness Trackers, Smart Watches, and Medical Devices & Others.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which product segments are driving the growth of the wearables market in India ?

? Which are the key demand regions in India and what are the region-specific trends?

and what are the region-specific trends? What are the key distribution channels? What will be the preferred mode of purchase in the next few years?

Where are the key growth opportunities and how can brands capitalize on them?

What is the competitive landscape? Which are the major players operating in this market?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Market Overview

Scope and Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation by Revenue and Volume

Market Segmentation by End Users and Region

Market Distribution Channels

Drivers and Restraints-Total Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecasts and Trends-Total Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trends and Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast by End Users

Revenue Forecast by End Users

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by End Users

Market Dynamics

Key Stakeholders

Cost Structure and Margins

Key Buying Factors

Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Product Highlights

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Targeting Gen-Y Population

Growth Opportunity 2-Corporate Gifting

Growth Opportunity 3-Partnerships with Hospitals

Growth Opportunity 4-Subscription Services

Growth Opportunity 5-Connected Homes

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Wearables Market

Mega Trend Explained-Rise of Connected Devices

Mega Trend Explained-Rise in Income Levels

Mega Trend Explained-e-Retailing Landscape in India

Mega Trend Explained-Growing Healthcare Market: Outlook for India

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Wearables Industry

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

Fitness Trackers Segment Analysis

Fitness Trackers Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Smart Watches Segment Analysis

Smart Watches Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Medical Devices and Others Segment Analysis

Medical Devices and Others Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

End-user Analysis-15-24 Yrs

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

End-user Analysis-25-45 Yrs

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

End-user Analysis-46 Yrs and Above

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

The Last Word



Companies Mentioned



Apple

Armani Exchange

Asus

Casio

Diesel

Fitbit

Fossil

Garmin

GoQii

HTC

Lenovo

LG

Motorola

Samsung

Seiko

Suawei

Titan

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb48qb





