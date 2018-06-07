India Whisky Market Outlook, 2018-2023 - Change in Consumer Preferences to Premium Products

The Indian whisky market has witnessed a growth with CAGR of more than 7% from FY 2010-11 to FY 2016-17 and is expected to reach new heights in near future.

The growing Indian whisky market is the result of the great economic development achieved by India, which empowers Indian consumers with high purchasing power to have better quality products. The other forces leading to growing Indian whisky market are changing demographics, increasing consumption with changing pattern, increasing global presence of Indian whisky in other countries, etc.

Although a large number of people from rural India consume country liquor, the scenario is observed to be changing. With increasing communication and commuting of rural and urban India the rural consumption is forecasted to increase. With increasing slogans of women empowerment and providing quality education to females, women are becoming more and more independent and are also trying to match men in terms of achieving leisure of life, this has led to an increasing number of women consuming whisky in India. It was observed that the south region of India consumes more than a third of the total whisky consumption of India.

As any sort of advertisement for alcoholic beverages is prohibited in India, a large section of the Indian population lacks brand awareness, most people only know about 3 or 4 liquor brands and their variants. Many of these firms follow surrogate advertising which has at last created awareness of their brand names.

Market Trends & Development



Change in consumer preferences to premium products

Changing packaging of products.

Change perception towards consumption of alcohol

Increasing Stress in Life

Increasing parties and presence of Alcoholic products in them.State wise Excise Duty Earning

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Indian Alcoholic Beverages Market Outlook



3. Indian Whisky Market Outlook



4. Product Price Variant Analysis



5. PEST Analysis



6. Trade Dynamics



7. Market Dynamics



8. Market Trends & Development



9. Indian Economic Profile



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Allied Blenders and Distillers Private Limited

Amrut Distilleries Private Limited

Bacardi India Private Limited

Jagatjit Industries Limited

John Distilleries Private Limited

Pernod Ricard India Private limited

Radico Khaitan Limited

Som Distilleries and Breweries Limited

Tilaknagar Industries Limited

United Spirit Limited (Diageo Group)

