India Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market Review 2016-2019, with 2020 as the Base Year, and Forecasts Through 2021-2026
Aug 27, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market, By Type (Study Table & Table, Sofa, Bean Bag, Chair, Storage, Pouffe, Recliner, Ottoman, etc.), By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal, etc.), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market is forecast to grow from an estimated $2.22 billion in FY2021 to $3.49 billion by FY2026, majorly on account of a rising number of companies providing an option of doing work from home to their employees coupled with growing number of IT companies adopting cloud based solutions. Moreover, consumer preference for good and premium quality products, increasing urban population, growing internet connectivity and rising disposable income are few other factors that are positively influencing the market.
Changing lifestyle of consumers, especially due to COVID-19 lockdown, are some other major drivers of the WFH furniture market in India.
The Indian Work From Home (WFH) Furniture Market is categorized into By Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, and By Region. In terms of Type, the market is divided into Sofa, Study Table & Tables, Chairs, Beanbag, Pouffe, Ottoman, Storage, Recliners and Others. Among these, Study Tables & Tables segment accounted for the largest share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY 2020, followed by Chairs, and both of these segment would continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of Material, the market is segmented into Wood, Plastics, Metal and Others. The Wood segment grabbed the majority market share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY2020, followed by metal and plastic segments.
In terms of distribution channel, the India WFH Furniture Market is segmented into Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Other Furniture Retail Outlets. Out of these segments, Other Furniture Retail Outlets account for more than 70% of the market share in the India WFH Furniture Market in FY 2020. However, during the forecast period, the share of Other Furniture Retail Outlets segment is expected to decline on account of increasing focus of companies to make their products reach exclusive showrooms, supermarkets & hypermarkets, and online channels across the country.
Some of the major players operating in the India WFH Furniture Market include Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Nilkamal Limited, IKEA India Private Limited, Haworth India Private Limited, Durian Industries Limited, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021E
- Forecast Period: FY2022F - FY2026F
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the India WFH Furniture Market
- To classify and forecast the India WFH Furniture Market based on type, material, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the India WFH Furniture Market
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the India WFH Furniture Market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the India WFH Furniture Market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Work From Home Market
4. Voice of Customer
5. Executive Summary
6. India Work From Home Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Study Table & Table, Storage, Sofa, Pouffe, Bean Bag, Ottoman, Recliner, Chair, Others)
6.2.2. By Material (Wood, Plastic, Metal and Others (Leather, etc.)
6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Exclusive Showrooms, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online and Other Furniture Retail Outlets)
6.2.4. By Region (North, South, East and West)
6.2.5. By Company (2020)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. North India Work From Home Market Outlook
7.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1.1. By Value
7.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.1.2.1. By Type
7.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel
8. South India Work From Home Market Outlook
8.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1.1. By Value
8.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.1.2.1. By Type
8.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel
9. East India Work From Home Market Outlook
9.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1.1. By Value
9.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.1.2.1. By Type
9.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel
10. West India Work From Home Market Outlook
10.1.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1.1. By Value
10.1.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.1.2.1. By Type
10.1.2.2. By Distribution Channel
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. Export-Import Analysis
15. Pricing Analysis
16. India Economic Profile
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited
17.2. Nilkamal Limited
17.3. IKEA India Private Limited
17.4. Haworth India Private Limited
17.5. Durian Industries Limited
17.6. Forte Furniture Products India Private Limited
17.7. Featherlite Office Systems Pvt. Ltd.
17.8. Usha Shriram Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.
17.9. Damro Furniture Private Limited
17.10. Dynasty Modular Furniture Pvt. Ltd.
18. Strategic Recommendations
