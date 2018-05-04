Indian Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market 2018-2024

Report Highlights

Prenatal screening and diagnosis are key aspects of prenatal care aimed at detecting any kind of anatomical or physiological problems with pregnancy as early as possible. Advancements in screening and diagnosis techniques and devices has led to easy detection of problems such as neural tube defects, chromosome abnormality, gene mutations , genetic disorders or any birth defects such as cleft palate, Downs Syndrome and Sickle Cell Anemia.



India currently has one of the highest birthrates in the world with about 27 Million births annually. Unfortunately it also has a significant infant mortality rate with close to 9 Million deaths per annum. Research shows that Genetic and congenital abnormality in India is the second most common cause of infant and childhood mortality and occurs with a prevalence of 25-60 per 1000 births. The number could be lowered significantly with making early screening of pregnancy a regular practice



Currently, traditional prenatal screening and diagnosis methods dominate the Indian market with Amniocentesis, and Chorionic Villi Sampling having a market size of over 60 %. However, both these techniques, being invasive pose some risk to the developing fetus- which is why many conceiving mothers do not prefer these methods. This has led to a dire need for non-invasive techniques which can detect fetal problems in early stages of pregnancy.



Although a relatively new market, prenatal screening and diagnosis market is bound to be a thriving market in India by 2024. Non-invasive techniques include examinations of the woman's womb through ultrasonography and maternal serum screens (i.e. Alpha-fetoprotein). Blood tests for select trisomy based on detecting cell-free placental DNA present in maternal blood, also known as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), have already become available across major Tier I and Tier II cities in India. NIPT has also become a highly preferred technique by doctors who consider it to be a safer, faster, reliable, less tedious and much more superior method compared to traditional techniques like chorionic villi sampling and amniocentesis.



Novel Noninvasive prenatal testing methods like pre-implant genetic diagnosis (PGD) have become a highly useful technique across many IVF centers in India which involves the sampling of cells from human embryos before implantation. Nuchal scan, also known as Ultrasound detection has gained excellent popularity as a common Noninvasive prenatal testing method in first and second trimester which is used to identify higher risks of Downs's syndrome.



It is evident that noninvasive prenatal testing has several advantages over traditional prenatal testing methods. Analysis of newer NIPT products entering the market and their unique features show that NIPT currently has an excellent potential to dominate the market in early prenatal screening. However, owing to the diversity in income and awareness among the Indian population these techniques are anticipated to be limited to the elite and upper middle class.



Increasing prevalence of genetic abnormalities, Rise of DISC (Double Income, Single Child) families, Rapid growth of the Indian IVF market and increasing awareness regarding noninvasive prenatal screening among young Indian couples are key driving parameters of the non-invasive pre natal testing market in India.



Being a novel segment to enter the Indian healthcare sector, NIPT currently faces few major challenges that limit its growth to few urban regions of India. High cost of noninvasive pre natal screening, ethical and legal hurdles regarding prenatal diagnosis and dominance of traditional prenatal tests are the top three challenges that the NIPT segment faces.



The report on the Indian Non Invasive Prenatal Testing provides an insight into the current scenario of the Indian prenatal testing market. The inclusive report focuses on both the invasive and non-invasive prenatal market with special emphasis on the future potential of the non-invasive prenatal market. Recent market trends, novel prenatal testing techniques and devices entering the market, cost analysis of each procedure, adoption rate in various cities and dynamics that are bound to impact the market are key features highlighted in the report - ensuring an optimistic growth of the Indian Prenatal Testing Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Prenatal Diagnosis & Screening - Introduction

1.1 Prologue to Prenatal Diagnosis & Screening

1.2 Historical Insight to Prenatal Diagnosis in India



2. Need & Importance of Prenatal Diagnosis from an Indian Perspective

2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Prenatal Abnormalities

2.2 Increasing Burden of Birth Defects & Mortality

2.3 Rise in Prenatal Disorder Risk Factors in India

2.3.1 Maternal Age at Conception

2.3.2 Proportion of unplanned pregnancies and Lack of antenatal care

2.3.3 Early Marriage & Genetic Condition of the Mother

2.3.4 Rate of Consanguineous Marriage in Population

2.3.5 Exposure of Mother to Possible Teratogens

2.4 Trending of the (Double Income, Single Child) DISC Norm in Indian Society

2.5 Increase in Infertility Rates & In-Vitro Fertilization Centers



3. Non Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis - High Accuracy with No Risks

3.1 Overview

3.2 Risk Associated with Traditional prenatal Screening Methods

3.3 Comparative Analysis of NIPT with other Prenatal Screening Methods



4. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market by Application

4.1.1 Down' Syndrome (Trisomy 21)

4.1.2 Edwards Syndrome (Trisomy 18)

4.1.3 Patau's Syndrome

4.1.4 Other Chromosomal Abnormalities



5. Superiority of Non Invasive Prenatal screening to Traditional Screening Test

5.1 Painless Procedure with Multiple Benefits

5.2 High Accuracy Even at Earlier Stage of Pregnancy

5.3 No Risk to the Developing Fetus, No Risk of Miscarriage

5.4 Much Higher Detection Rate with Minimum False Positives



6. India Non Invasive Prenatal Market Analysis by Product

6.1 MaterniT21

6.2 Harmony Test

6.3 Visibility Test

6.4 NIFTY

6.5 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) System

6.6 Panorama Test

6.7 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instrument

6.8 Prenatal Chromosomal Microarray

6.9 Ultrasound & Other Device



7. Non Invasive Prenatal Market Analysis by Techniques

7.1 Ultrasound Detection

7.2 Biochemical screening tests

7.2.1 Human Chorionic Gonadotropin Test

7.2.2 Estriol & Inhibin A Screening

7.3 Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests



8. Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market by End User

8.1 Hospitals

8.2 Laboratories

8.3 In-Vitro Fertilization & Clinics



9. Driving Factors of the Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market in India



10. Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Challenges in India



11. Future Forecast of the Noninvasive Prenatal Testing Market in India



12. Competitive Analysis - Indian NIPT Players

12.1 DNA Labs India

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 NIPT Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.2 LifeCell

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 NIPT Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.3 LifeCodexx AG

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 NIPT Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.4 Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine, New Delhi

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 NIPT Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.5 Medgenome

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product, Services & Cost Analysis

12.6 Igenomix India

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.7 Fortis Healthcare Limited

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Products, Services & Cost Analysis

12.8 DNA Forensics, India

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Products, Services & Cost Analysis

