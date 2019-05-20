Indian Warehouse Markets, 2018-2019 & 2024: Market was Worth INR 561 Billion in 2018 and is Expected to Reach INR 968 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indian Warehouse Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian warehouse market was worth INR 561 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach INR 968 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during 2019-2024.

Warehousing involves storage of goods and merchandise in order to protect the quality and quantity of the stored products awaiting future use. It is an integral part of the logistics value chain, forming the node, which allows for collection, sorting and dissemination of goods within the supply chain.

Several factors like the country's changing tax regime, growth across major industries such as automobiles, food, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and the emergence of organized retail have supported the growth of the warehousing industry in India.

Indian Warehouse Market: Drivers

Export/import cargo which are the key drivers of the warehousing segment are expected to witness a strong growth in the coming years. We expect India's share in the global trade to double in the next five years creating a positive impact on the warehousing market.

We expect traditional growth driving sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing (textile and auto ancillary) to continue driving the demand in the coming years.

A number of new growth drivers such as organized retail, information technology, telecommunications and healthcare are also expected to create a strong demand in the coming years.

We expect a significant proportion of investments in warehousing to be made towards free trade warehousing zones (FTWZs) and logistic parks.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the India warehouse market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

warehouse market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What is the breakup of the Indian warehouse market on the basis of sector?

What is the breakup of the Indian warehouse market on the basis of ownership?

What is the breakup of the Indian warehouse market on the basis of type of commodities stored?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the Indian warehouse market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Indian warehouse market?

What is the structure of the Indian warehouse market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the Indian warehouse market?

5 Indian Warehouse Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Sector

5.4 Market Breakup by Ownership

5.5 Market Breakup by Type of Commodities Stored

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



