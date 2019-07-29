Indiana University Health offers pancreatitis patients a new surgical treatment option at the only TP-IAT program in Indiana
- IU Health, the top-ranked healthcare system in Indiana, has started the first TP-IAT (total pancreatectomy with islet auto-transplant) program in Indiana.
- TP-IAT can frequently relieve debilitating pain, reduce the need for opioids, and maintain glycemic function for eligible patients suffering from chronic or recurrent acute pancreatitis.
- Dr. Nicholas Zyromski, Department of Surgery, and Dr. Evan Fogel, Department of Medicine, lead a multi-disciplinary team at IU Health to evaluate and manage chronic pancreatitis.
- IU Health has engaged Koligo Therapeutics to provide KYSLECEL™ (autologous pancreatic islets)
Jul 29, 2019, 12:17 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana University Health and Koligo Therapeutics, Inc. announced the start of the first and only TP-IAT program in Indiana for eligible patients suffering from chronic or recurrent acute pancreatitis. Until now, Indiana patients could only undergo TP-IAT at an out-of-state hospital.
Kathy McGreevy, RN, is the patient navigator for referrals to IU Health. Patients or physicians may contact Ms. McGreevy at 317-948-2676 or kmcgreev@iuhealth.org.
Dr. Zyromski notes: "We are excited to be the first program in Indiana to provide TP-IAT. This is an important treatment option for eligible patients with chronic and recurrent acute pancreatitis. This new program aligns with IU Health's goal to provide patients with leading-edge treatment options and access to medical and surgical specialists that are not available elsewhere in Indiana."
KYSLECEL, produced by Koligo Therapeutics, is intended to preserve insulin secretory capacity in TP-IAT patients. An IU Health surgeon resects (removes) the pancreas and sends it to Koligo's FDA-registered facility. Koligo isolates pancreatic islets to make KYSLECEL which is then re-infused into the liver, where the islets are intended to engraft and produce insulin. TP-IAT is a major surgery that carries significant risks and potential benefits. Patients should discuss treatment options with a healthcare professional. More information about TP-IAT and KYSLECEL is available at www.koligo.net.
About IU Health
Indiana University Health is the largest network of physicians in Indiana. A unique partnership with Indiana University School of Medicine, one of the nation's leading medical schools, gives patients access to leading-edge medicine and treatment options that are available first, and often only, at IU Health. Based in Indianapolis, with dozens of facilities statewide, IU Health is a regional leader in providing the right healthcare when and where you need it.
