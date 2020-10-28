IndieGetup Relaunches Website to Provide an Optimized User Experience to Revolutionize Men's Sustainable Style

Founders Brandon Dendas and Max Mangs decided to reconstruct their platform to focus on sustainable and ethically sourced brands for men to ensure eco-conscious lifestyle clothing brands become a priority for men aged 25-35 years old. IndieGetup now features 20 apparel brands, with more on the horizon, that align with their core values. Each brand is hand-selected based off of the IndieCriteria, which consists of ethics, innovation and shopping locally, as well as values that range from organic materials, eco-friendly, zero waste and gives back, to name a few. They are a member of the 1% For the Planet community, committing to donating 1% of their company's annual sales to high-impact nonprofit partners that align with their values.

"We're fighting to neutralize the impact that fast fashion has on our planet and strive to connect people and fashion companies in a way that will revolutionize and disrupt men's fashion," said Brandon Dendas, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development. "Our decision for the website relaunch came down to usability and creating a more optimized platform for men to shop consciously while providing an optimized user experience. We've improved the new search functionality and reformatted our homepage, as well as enhanced the ability for customers to filter by their values and lifestyle, such as organic materials, toxin-free, sustainable packaging and fair trade."

The platform originally consisted of over 200 brands when IndieGetup first launched in 2017. After spending more time in the industry, the founders learned about the detrimental impact fast fashion was having on the environment and its workforce. For example, they discovered that 93% of brands surveyed by the Fashion Checker aren't paying garment workers a living wage and that the global fashion industry emits 1.7 billion tons of CO2 per year, which is more than the amount produced by international flights and shipping. As a result, IndieGetup narrowed down the brands that are featured on their website to align with their core values of ensuring eco-conscious clothing is readily available to men looking to make greener choices in their everyday lives.

The IndieGetup brand video can be found here, outlining their mission of creating synergy between fashion and sustainability.

About IndieGetup

IndieGetup was founded in 2017 by Brandon Dendas and Max Mangs when they found a gap in finding an online marketplace with a centralized location to discover and shop for lifestyle clothing brands. After gaining more knowledge and experience in the industry, they learned first-hand about the damaging impact fast fashion has on the environment. As a result, IndieGetup restructured their platform to focus entirely on sustainable and ethically sourced brands tailored for men looking to incorporate greener practices in their day-to-day lives. Today, IndieGetup is the leading marketplace in sustainable men's fashion with their collection of over 150+ ethical and sustainable products. Their website improves shopability and delivers a more enhanced platform to shop consciously, a first in the ever growing and evolving sustainable, eco-friendly fashion industry. Follow their Instagram and Facebook pages and find their website here.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification. Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our members have given more than $265 million to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all. Look for our logo to purchase for the planet and learn more at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

