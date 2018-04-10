Indigo Appoints Frank Crespo as Chief Supply Chain Officer to Drive Innovative Food and Agriculture Supply Network

"The agriculture supply chain must be reimagined to meet the needs and preferences of growers and consumers," said Crespo. "Indigo is leading this change, and I'm eager to apply myself to helping the company realize its vision."

Crespo joins Indigo with over 20 years of procurement experience, having most recently served as Chief Procurement Officer and Vice President of the Global Supply Network Division at Caterpillar. He was responsible for leading the enterprise's integrated procurement and logistics, ensuring an efficient and responsive global supply network for products, parts, and services. Before Caterpillar, Crespo was Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer at Honeywell. Under Crespo's leadership, the company chartered a stronger strategic course, developing its supplier base, deepening supplier alliance relationships, and assembling a world-class team within the organization. Crespo also has held leadership positions at Electronic Data Systems, Praxair, Texas Instruments, and Hewlett-Packard. He received his MBA at the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration and his BS at the United States Naval Academy. Crespo is a retired Reserve Naval Officer, and earned the rank of Captain after serving for more than 24 years.

"Frank is a proven strategic leader, who is deeply aligned to Indigo's mission," said David Perry, Indigo's President and CEO. "His background in global procurement, logistics, and building digital capabilities will be an asset to our team as we work to directly connect growers with buyers of high quality, sustainably grown crops."

About Indigo

Indigo is a company dedicated to harnessing nature to help farmers sustainably feed the planet. With a vision of creating a world where farming is an economically desirable and accessible profession, Indigo works alongside its farmers to apply natural approaches, conserve resources for future generations, and grow healthy food for all. Utilizing beneficial plant microbes to improve crop health and productivity, Indigo's portfolio is focused on cotton, wheat, corn, soybeans, and rice. The company, founded by Flagship Pioneering, is headquartered in Boston, MA, with additional offices in Memphis, TN, Research Triangle Park, NC, Sydney, Australia, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and São Paulo, Brazil.

