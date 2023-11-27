Individuals Who Were Admitted for Non-Criminal Offenses and Strip Searched at the Cumberland County Jail Could Get $450 from a Settlement

WILDWOOD, N.J., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the law firm Barry, Corrado, & Grassi about the lawsuit Parrish v. Cumberland County, No. CUM-L-293-20, in the Superior Court of New Jersey, Cumberland County.

A Settlement has been reached in a lawsuit that claims Cumberland County violated New Jersey law when individuals brought to the Cumberland County Correctional Facility for non-criminal offenses were strip searched.

The Settlement includes anyone:

Who was admitted to the Cumberland County Jail aka Cumberland County Correctional Facility between May 8, 2018 and May 6, 2022 ; Whose charge(s) were not criminal offenses, meaning they were municipal court, traffic, disorderly persons, or other non-indictable offenses; and They were strip searched when they were admitted to the jail.

Those included must submit a claim form by mail postmarked by February 15, 2024. Individuals with valid claims can get $450.

The Settlement will pay up to $2,250,000 to eligible class members. If there is any money remaining after all claims are processed, up to $200,000 will be distributed to a charity picked by the parties. The Defendants (Cumberland County, Cumberland County Correctional Facility, Richard Smith, Charles Warren, Michael Palau, and Lauren Joynes) will also separately pay notice and administration costs, incentive awards of up to $10,000 to each of the Class Representatives, and up to $390,000 and $20,000 in attorney's fees and costs, respectively. Cumberland County has also changed its practices and has stopped strip searching every individual admitted to the Cumberland County Correctional Facility for non-criminal offenses.

Important Information and Dates:

To get a payment, included individuals must submit a claim form by February 15, 2024 .

. Opt-out requests or objections must be received by January 16, 2024 .

. The Court will hold a hearing on April 5, 2024 to consider whether to approve the Settlement.

For more information:

Visit: www.CumberlandCountyJailStripSearch.com

Call: 1-609-729-1333

Write to: Cumberland County Settlement, c/o Rust Consulting Inc, PO Box 2599, Faribault, MN 55021-9599

SOURCE Barry, Corrado, & Grassi