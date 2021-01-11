Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market Report 2020: Market was Valued Over USD 364.42 Million in 2019 - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycle and Electric Scooters/Mopeds), By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indonesian Electric Two Wheeler Market was valued over USD 364.42 Million in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 20.96% to reach USD 816.22 Million by 2025.

This is due to increasing concerns about GHG emissions coupled with government support in the form of incentives and schemes aimed at encouraging the manufacturing of electric vehicles in the country. However, high charging time can hinder the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing online sales of electric vehicles coupled with growing domestic manufacturing would further steer growth in the Indonesian Electric Two Wheeler Market during the next five years.



The Indonesian Electric Two Wheeler Market can be segregated based on vehicle type, battery capacity, battery type, region and company. In terms of battery type, the market can be bifurcated into lithium ion and lead acid. Lead acid battery is expected to dominate the market until 2025 due to its cost effectiveness; however, the other battery type, i.e. lithium ion or Li-ion is expected to witness significant demand due to low charging time when compared with its lead acid counterparts. Based on vehicle type, electric moped or scooters dominated the market and the trend is likely to continue in the coming years as well. This is due to growing number of female drivers and maneuverability offered by moped or scooters.



Major companies operating in the electric two wheeler market of Indonesia include Viar Motor Indonesia, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, Segway Inc., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Selis (PT Juara Bike), Niu Indonesia and Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS. Indonesia is the world's biggest producer of nickel ore, which is among the vital components of electric vehicle batteries.



The companies are forming joint ventures to produce electric vehicle batteries in the country. For e.g.: Indonesia Battery Holding, new venture which is to be formed between state miners MIND ID and Aneka Tambang (ANTAM) to make batteries for electric vehicles in near future. The company will soon start the production of electric vehicles in the country.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product of Interest Introduction: Electric Two Wheeler



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Recall

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.3. Brand Satisfaction Level

5.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs



6. Indonesia Electric Two Wheeler Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Electric Motorcycle and Electric Scooters/Mopeds)

6.2.2. By Battery Capacity (&lessThan; 25 Ah and >25 Ah)

6.2.3. By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion)

6.2.4. By Region

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. Indonesia Electric Motorcycle Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Battery Capacity

7.2.2. By Battery Type

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



8. Indonesia Electric Scooters/Mopeds Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Battery Capacity

8.2.2. By Battery Type

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Battery Type)



9. Market Dynamics



10. Import & Export Analysis



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Indonesia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Viar Motor Indonesia

13.2. Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd

13.3. Segway Inc.

13.4. Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

13.5. Selis (PT Juara Bike).

13.6. Niu Indonesia

13.7. Garansindo Electric Scooter ITS



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jye20d

SOURCE Research and Markets

