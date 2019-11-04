Indonesia Facility Management Market Outlook Report 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesia Facility Management Market Outlook to 2023 - By Single, Bundled and Integrated Services; By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and others ) and Hard Services, By End User Sectors" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Indonesia Facility Management market is at the growing stage. Indonesia Facility Management market in terms of revenue has increased at a positive CAGR during the period 2012-2018(P).



This growth was supported by the growth of multinational companies, especially in the construction industry, along with rising demand for industrial and residential spaces in the country, wherein market players catered to the needs of the clients for both hard and soft services. The customers in the market are price sensitive and lack awareness about the importance of facility management services has resulted in low penetration.



The Integrated Facility management market is relatively at a nascent stage in the country and its penetration is low due to preference for single and bundled services by most end-users, especially local companies. Facility management services are used by both local companies and MNCs in the country. However, the local companies usually prefer Single or bundled services whereas the MNCs prefer integrated FM services in Indonesia.



Indonesia Facility Management Market Segmentation



By Soft Services and Hard Services: Soft services dominated the market in terms of generating revenue in the year 2018(P). The development in sectors such as real estate, commercial and residential owing to One Million Homes program has amplified the demand for soft services in the country owing to rise in need for cleaning and security services



By Type of Services: Bundled services contributed a major share in terms of generating revenues for the industry in 2018(P). Bundled services are largely demanded by retail and commercial private sectors. Single services contributed the second highest revenue share; whereas integrated facility management services accounted a mere share in the overall facility management market revenues in 2018(P).



By End User Sectors: Industrial sector contributed the highest revenue share in the overall facility management industry in Indonesia in the year 2018(P). This was followed by the mere revenue share contribution from the residential sector, commercial sector and infrastructure. Infrastructure sector was largely driven by the aviation expansion program in Indonesia it includes Ministry of Transportation plan to build 57 new airports by 2019.



By Soft Services (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and others): Housekeeping (including cleaning services) was the largest contributor to the soft services industry in 2018 followed by Landscaping, Security Services and other soft services including waste management, mail delivery services and other services. Growth in the residential, construction and tourism industry has surged the demand for cleaning services in the country.



By Hard Services (Electromechanical services, Operations and Maintenance Services, Fire Safety and Security Systems): Electromechanical services (including HVAC) have dominated the hard services market in Indonesia followed by operational and maintenance services and fire safety and security systems during 2018(P) in terms of revenue. Electromechanical services had the highest share mainly due to the conditions in the country itself. Moreover, Entities have to incur expenditure on building temperature control, air conditioning, electricity and others.



Competitive Landscape



Indonesia Facility Management market is highly concentrated. ISS Facility Services Inc. is the market leader and has the highest market share in the Facility Management market in Indonesia on the basis of revenue in 2017. This was followed by JLL Inc., Shield on Services (SOS), Atalian Global Services, Spektra Solusindo and others. These market players compete in the FM market in Indonesia on the basis of Price of services, quality and knowledge of services, track record and past history within the industry and sectors serviced.



Indonesia Facility Management Future Outlook



In future, it is anticipated that the Indonesia facility management market in terms of revenue will increase at a positive CAGR during the period 2018(P) - 2023. In Indonesia, it is expected that the demand for both soft and hard services will be further augmented largely due to increasing growth in the constructional activities.



Moreover, increasing demand from multinational clients is likely to drive future demand for IFM services in Indonesia with commercial office buildings and industrial plants being the future penetration sectors for IFM services. The growth in industrial, residential, commercial and infrastructure sectors in the country will further increase the demand for FM services by these industries. Indonesia's public sector is the most important pillar of its fast-growing construction industry, and it has benefitted significantly from President Widodo's infrastructure development agenda, which is part of the National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN).

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Indonesia Facility Management Market Size and Overview

Indonesia Facility Management Market Segmentation

Indonesia Soft Services Facility Management Market

Indonesia Hard Services Facility Management Market

Indonesia Facility Management Competitive Landscape

Future Outlook and Projections

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

3. Indonesia Facility Management Market Overview and Genesis

4. Business Acquisition Process in Indonesia Facility Management Market

5. Indonesia Facility Management Market Size by Revenue, 2012-2018(P)

6. Indonesia Facility Management Market Segmentation, 2018(P)

6.1. By Soft and Hard Facility Management Services, 2018(P)

6.1.1. Soft Services Segmentation (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and Others), 2018(P)

6.1.2. Hard Services Segmentation (Electromechanical Services (including HVAC), Operation and Maintenance and Fire Safety and Security System), 2018(P)

6.2. By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Facility Management Services, 2018(P)

6.3. By End User Sectors (Industrial, Residential, commercial, Infrastructure and others), 2018(P)

6.4. By Personnel Type (Outsource personnel and in- house personnel), 2018(P)

7. Vendor Selection Process for Indonesia Facility Management Market

8. Trends and Developments in the Indonesia Facility Management Market

Increasing Penetration of International Players

Rising Focus on Infrastructure

Technology usage by companies to provide services is underdeveloped

9. Issues and Challenges in the Indonesia Facility Management Market

Highly Price Sensitive End- Users

Limited Awareness Regarding IFM and Its Benefits

Lack of Understanding of Various FM Contracts

Lack of labor force, skills and training

10. Regulatory Framework in Indonesia Facility Management Market

11. SWOT Analysis for Indonesia Facility Management Market

12. Competitive Landscape For Indonesia Facility Management Market, 2017

13. Company Profiles of Major Players in Indonesia Facility Management Market

13.1. ISS Facility Services (Indonesia) Inc.

13.2. Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Indonesia Inc.

13.3. PT. Shield On Service (SOS) Indonesia

13.4. ATALIAN Global Services

13.5. PT. Spektra Solusindo

13.6. Others

14. Indonesia Facility Management Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019E - 2023E

14.1. Indonesia Facility Management Market Size, 2019E - 2023E

14.2. Indonesia Facility Management Market Segmentation, 2018(P) - 2023E

14.2.1. By Soft and Hard Facility Management Services, 2018(P)-2023

Soft Services Segmentation (Housekeeping, Security, Landscaping and Others), 2018(P) - 2023E

Hard Services Segmentation (Electromechanical Services (including HVAC), Operation and Maintenance and Fire Safety and Security Systems), 2018(P) - 2023E

14.2.2. By Single Services, Bundled Services and Integrated Services, 2018(P) - 2023E

14.2.3. By Sectors (Industrial, Residential, commercial, Infrastructure and others), 2018(P)-2023E

14.2.4. By Personnel Type (Outsource personnel and in- house personnel), 2018(P)-2023E

15. Analyst Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



Atalian Global Services

Colliers Facility Management Services

ISS Facility Services Inc.

JLL Inc.

Leads Property Services Indonesia

Maple Leaf Relocation and Facility Services

Shield on Services (SOS)

Spektra Solusindo

