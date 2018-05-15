Indonesia Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Applications in Residential, Industrial & Municipal Sectors

Indonesia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% by 2023, on the back of increasing application of water purifiers in residential, industrial as well as municipal sectors.

Growing population coupled with rising health concerns among consumers and launch of innovative and technologically advanced, high-efficiency water purification and treatment products is expected to boost sales of water purifiers in Indonesia during the forecast period.

Deteriorating water quality owing to the presence of microorganism and toxic chemicals would also positively push the country's water purifiers market.

Indonesia Water Purifiers Market, 2013 - 2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Indonesia:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Municipalities, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct, Online & Others)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Some of the major players operating in Indonesia water purifiers market are



PT Veolia Water Technologies Indonesia

SUEZ Environment (PT Degrmont Indonsia)

PT. Indomitra Aneka Abadi

PT Indokarya Tirta Abadi

PT HYDRO water technology

PT Sentrasarana Tirtabening

PT. Advance Product Indonesia

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

Toclas Indonesia

PT. Toray International Indonesia

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Indonesia Water Purifiers Market Outlook



6. Indonesia POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. Indonesia POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Indonesia Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Indonesia Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Indonesia Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook



11. Indonesia Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook



12. Indonesia Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



13. Indonesia Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook



14. Indonesia Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape



23. Strategic Recommendations



