Indonesia Water Purifiers Market 2013-2018 & 2023 - Increasing Applications in Residential, Industrial & Municipal Sectors

The "Indonesia Water Purifiers Market By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Municipalities, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct, Online & Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Indonesia water purifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% by 2023, on the back of increasing application of water purifiers in residential, industrial as well as municipal sectors.
Growing population coupled with rising health concerns among consumers and launch of innovative and technologically advanced, high-efficiency water purification and treatment products is expected to boost sales of water purifiers in Indonesia during the forecast period.
Deteriorating water quality owing to the presence of microorganism and toxic chemicals would also positively push the country's water purifiers market.
Indonesia Water Purifiers Market, 2013 - 2023, discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Indonesia:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Municipalities, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct, Online & Others)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major players operating in Indonesia water purifiers market are
- PT Veolia Water Technologies Indonesia
- SUEZ Environment (PT Degrmont Indonsia)
- PT. Indomitra Aneka Abadi
- PT Indokarya Tirta Abadi
- PT HYDRO water technology
- PT Sentrasarana Tirtabening
- PT. Advance Product Indonesia
- PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk
- Toclas Indonesia
- PT. Toray International Indonesia
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Indonesia Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6. Indonesia POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7. Indonesia POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. Indonesia Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. Indonesia Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Indonesia Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11. Indonesia Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12. Indonesia Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13. Indonesia Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14. Indonesia Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
23. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/52n84b/indonesia_water?w=5
