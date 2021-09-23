Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Markets, 2020-2021 & 2027 - Developing Hyperscale-ready Data Centers to Meet the Growing Demand for Colocation Services from Major Hyperscale Cloud Vendors

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides an analysis of the Indonesian data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (2020-2027), compound annual growth rate, market share (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), competitive landscape, key participants, and growth opportunities.

Indonesia is a prominent data center colocation services market in Southeast Asia. With the increasing implementation of digital transformation initiatives, favorable government policies toward digital technology adoption, and improvements in the country's connectivity and network infrastructure, the market is expected to continue growing.

Enterprises across industries and the government of Indonesia are shifting their focus toward disruptive technologies, enhancing the country's readiness to embrace and support the establishment of hyperscale data centers.

The country's demand for colocation services is primarily driven by the regional expansion of over-the-top participants and content service providers, boost in data center requirements by hyperscale public cloud providers, multiple government policies and initiatives that support data center colocation growth, and the surge in mobile data and internet adoption.

Global participants are among the cloud vendors expanding their infrastructure and availability in Indonesia, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services. Global service providers' presence increases hyperscale colocation services demand, further growing the market in the country.



However, the market faces restraints such as rising competition and service providers' need to drive differentiation, enterprises' security concerns, power and connectivity challenges, and lack of trained manpower to effectively lead data center operations.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the expected growth rates and drivers of specific service areas in the market?

What are the expected growth restraints shaping the market's future in Indonesia ?

? What are the significant developments in the market in Indonesia ?

? What are the key industry market trends?

What is the market's competitive landscape like?

Who are the key participants in the market? What are their latest developments?

What is the market share by raised floor space of key participants?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market-Scope of Analysis

Data Center Colocation Services Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Data Center Locations-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Location Analysis-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Market Overview-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Key Market Trends-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Drivers for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Drivers Analysis-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints for the Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints Analysis-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Market Share-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Demand Analysis-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Environment-Data Center Colocation Services Market

Competitive Landscape-Data Center Colocation Services Market

3. Growth Opportunity Universe-Indonesian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Developing Hyperscale-ready Data Centers to Meet the Growing Demand for Colocation Services from Major Hyperscale Cloud Vendors

Growth Opportunity 2: Establishing Edge Data Centers to Address Increasing Demand for High-speed Connectivity and Low Latency

Growth Opportunity 3: Providing Retail Colocation Services to Enterprises with Captive Data Centers

4. The Last Word

Companies Mentioned

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

Microsoft

