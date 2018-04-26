Indosat Ooredoo calls on Cloudera to reduce capital and operational costs by 46%

Indonesia has a mobile penetration rate of 91% and 123.3 million active mobile internet users, making it one of the most data-rich telecommunications markets in the Southeast Asia region1. Indosat's legacy system could not scale to manage the rapid growth of data, thus becoming inefficient and costly to maintain. It required more than five days of work to generate "daily reports", delaying the correction of problem areas to improve product and campaign performance. This delay in time to insight from the legacy data architecture was deemed inadequate to meet the fast-evolving demands of Indonesian consumers who wanted real-time access to data usage and charges.

Within the first three months of implementation, Cloudera's machine learning and analytics platform enabled critical business insights across data from the entire organization, including 200TB of customer service centre data (225 billion call records). Indosat is now harnessing Cloudera Enterprise in two key business areas.

Business Intelligence: Access to accurate, real-time insights has provided Indosat with the ability to review the performance of marketing campaigns and products in a timely manner. With near real-time access to business insights, Indosat's management and marketing departments can identify areas for improvement and take corrective actions to immediately improve outcomes.

Access to accurate, real-time insights has provided Indosat with the ability to review the performance of marketing campaigns and products in a timely manner. With near real-time access to business insights, Indosat's management and marketing departments can identify areas for improvement and take corrective actions to immediately improve outcomes. Customer Experience: Today, Indosat's call records are analysed within minutes, a process that previously took more than a day. Cloudera's platform ingests and analyses data from various sources before making it securely available on an enterprise-wide centralized hub. This enables Indosat's customer service officers to have a real-time, 360-degree view of each customer, thus supporting quick query resolutions and an enhanced customer experience. Indosat is also in the process of developing predictive modelling capabilities with Cloudera's machine learning platform in efforts to reduce customer churn levels, develop targeted marketing campaigns and offer tailored products.

"We were impressed with the strength of Cloudera's local presence in Indonesia and its robust partner ecosystem. During the implementation process, Cloudera proved to be a valuable partner and trusted advisor for us by providing support every step along the way on our digital transformation journey. Cloudera guided our teams to harness the power of machine learning and analytics and drive Indosat to greater success. We see the relationship between Cloudera and Indosat as a partnership, and not just a typical vendor-client relationship," said Julian Mulya Wirawan, Division Head of Business Intelligence and Data Warehouse Solution, Indosat Ooredoo. "The transition to Cloudera's platform also enabled us to achieve a more cost-efficient, streamlined and simplified data management architecture by eliminating data duplication and data silos."

"Cloudera helps telecommunications companies such as Indosat to unlock the potential insights and value of data generated daily. With Cloudera's scalable platform powered by machine learning and analytics at the core of Indosat's data architecture, Indosat can dramatically improve business performance and customer satisfaction levels," said Mark Micallef, vice president, Asia Pacific at Cloudera. "We look forward to continue working hand-in-hand with Indosat to strengthen their position as a leading telco in Indonesia."

About Indosat Ooredoo

Indosat Ooredoo, member of Ooredoo Group, is building Indonesia's leading digital telco, enabling access and greater connectivity for everybody and every business. Focusing on human growth, Indosat Ooredoo aspires to enrich the lives of Indonesians in the digital world and proactively offer solutions to fulfill their needs. Indosat Ooredoo was recognised in the Most Innovative Company of the Year category in the 2015 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at cloudera.com.

