Industrial Chocolate Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%, Rising Demand For Ruby Chocolates to upheave Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial chocolate market size is set to grow by 1802.13 th tons between 2020 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 4.25%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Chocolate Market 2021-2025

Factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate, Rising demand for ruby chocolates, and Technological innovations in the industrial chocolate supply chain will offer immense growth opportunities.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industrial chocolate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Get a Free Sample Report.

Industrial Chocolate Market Segmentation

Application

Confectionery



Biscuits And Bakery Products



Dairy And Desserts



Ice Creams And Frozen Items



Cereals And Others

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Industrial Chocolate Market Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial chocolate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. among others. Buy Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

Industrial Chocolate Market size

Industrial Chocolate Market trends

Industrial Chocolate Market industry analysis

Market trends such as growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuations in prices of cocoa and sugar is may threaten the growth of the market. Download Free Sample Report.

Industrial Chocolate Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chocolate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial chocolate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors

Related Reports:

Fresh Food Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The fresh food market share is expected to increase by 420.04 million tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.04%.

Hummus Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hummus market share is expected to increase by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41%.

Industrial Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2021-2025 1802.13 th tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Belgium, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Staples" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on consumer staples sector

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Confectionery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Confectionery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Biscuits and bakery products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Biscuits and bakery products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Dairy and desserts - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Dairy and desserts - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Ice creams and frozen items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Ice creams and frozen items - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Cereals and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 26: Cereals and others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 36: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 41: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Barry Callebaut AG

Exhibit 49: Barry Callebaut AG - Overview



Exhibit 50: Barry Callebaut AG - Business segments



Exhibit 51:Barry Callebaut AG - Key news



Exhibit 52: Barry Callebaut AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Barry Callebaut AG - Segment focus

10.4 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 54: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Cargill Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56:Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 57: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 CEMOI Group

Exhibit 58: CEMOI Group - Overview



Exhibit 59: CEMOI Group - Product and service



Exhibit 60:CEMOI Group - Key news



Exhibit 61: CEMOI Group - Key offerings

10.6 Lindt & Sprüngli Group

Exhibit 62: Lindt & Sprüngli Group - Overview



Exhibit 63: Lindt & Sprüngli Group - Business segments



Exhibit 64:Lindt & Sprungli AG - Key news



Exhibit 65: Lindt & Sprüngli Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Lindt & Sprüngli Group - Segment focus

10.7 Clasen Quality Coatings Inc.

Exhibit 67: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Clasen Quality Coatings Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Fuji Oil Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 72:Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Fuji Oil Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Mars Inc.

Exhibit 75: Mars Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Mars Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77:Mars Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Mars Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Mondelez International Inc.

Exhibit 79: Mondelez International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Mondelez International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 81:Mondelez International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 82: Mondelez International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Mondelez International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Nestle SA

Exhibit 84: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 85: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 86:Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 87: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.12 The Hershey Co.

Exhibit 89: The Hershey Co. - Overview



Exhibit 90: The Hershey Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 91:The Hershey Co. - Key news



Exhibit 92: The Hershey Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: The Hershey Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 95: Research Methodology



Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 97: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio