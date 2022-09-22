Industrial Chocolate Market will Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%, Rising Demand For Ruby Chocolates to upheave Growth - Technavio

Sep 22, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial chocolate market size is set to grow by 1802.13 th tons between 2020 and 2025, and register a CAGR of 4.25%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as growing consumer awareness about the health benefits of dark chocolate, Rising demand for ruby chocolates, and Technological innovations in the industrial chocolate supply chain will offer immense growth opportunities.
To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The industrial chocolate market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
- Application
- Confectionery
- Biscuits And Bakery Products
- Dairy And Desserts
- Ice Creams And Frozen Items
- Cereals And Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To help businesses improve their market position, the industrial chocolate market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. among others.
- Industrial Chocolate Market size
- Industrial Chocolate Market trends
- Industrial Chocolate Market industry analysis
Market trends such as growing vendor emphasis on sustainable cocoa production are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as fluctuations in prices of cocoa and sugar is may threaten the growth of the market.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial chocolate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the industrial chocolate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the industrial chocolate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial chocolate market vendors
|
Industrial Chocolate Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
1802.13 th tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.26
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Belgium, France, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Inc., CEMOI Group, Lindt & Sprüngli Group, Clasen Quality Coatings Inc., Fuji Oil Co. Ltd., Mars Inc., Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
