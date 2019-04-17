Industrial Distribution Magazine Announces Submissions Are Open for 2019 Big 50 List

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Distribution will launch its first-ever Leadership Summit, featuring the annual Big 50 List. In previous years, the highly regarded Big 50 List was determined based on the most recent full-year worldwide sales for the top-grossing North American distributors.

This year, Industrial Distribution is pleased to enhance its process with an application that allows companies to compete for the Big 50 List based on a number of factors that go beyond fiscal relativity in the marketplace. An in-depth entry form has been devised and a panel of expert judges will determine the 2019 winners based on company size and revenue, along with more in-depth information like company benefits offered, corporate culture, employee retention strategies, best practices by the organization, utilization of software, and other important industry tactics and trends.

"There is so much more inside an organization's effectiveness beyond its revenues," said Joyceann Garippa, VP Content & Events, Industrial Distribution. "The application allows for a better understanding of the inner workings of an industrial distributor company and how it plans to grow its current business model in the future. We are incredibly excited to be launching this new process, which allows for far more integrity and competition in the industrial distribution space."

The deadline for entry in the 2019 Big 50 will be Monday, May 20, 2019. To nominate your organization, click here for entry form and details.

The Big 50 winners will be announced at the first Industrial Distribution Leadership Summit, held September 16-17, 2019 at the Hilton O'Hare in Chicago, IL. The two-day conference encompasses the Big 50 Countdown and Awards Program, which will begin at 6 p.m. on September 16, 2019. Nominees will be notified before the event of their inclusion on the Big 50 List but will only learn of rankings at the special cocktail reception. Industrial Distribution editorial team members will count down from No. 50 to No. 1.

About Industrial Distribution

Industrial Distribution provides the latest news, merger and acquisition data, on-site reporting, business management and sales tips for industrial distributors and wholesalers, along with the Big 50 rankings and other special reports. Industrial Distribution's audience is comprised of owners and managers, as well as sales personnel directly responsible for nearly all products sold in the distribution industry. These subscribers maintain, repair, and operate plants and facilities, and sell many products used in original equipment manufacturing (OEM).

