Industrial Films Market by Film Type, End-use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Films Market by Film Type (LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET/BOPET, PP/BOPP, CPP, PVC, Polyamide/BOPA), End-use Industry (Transportation, Construction, Industrial Packaging, Agriculture, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Industrial films market is estimated to be USD 39.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 49.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.



The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these resins in the Asia Pacific and Europe. Industrial films are largely used in the agriculture industry. The increasing use of agricultural films and the rising construction activities is driving the industrial films market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Industrial films market.



Agriculture segment is expected to lead the Industrial films market during the forecast period.

The agriculture industry will continue to lead the Industrial films market, , accounting for a share of 25.7% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for food, decreasing arable land, and the need for water and energy preservation. It has led to the development of advanced cultivation methods that can increase crop productivity and resist climatic changes.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for Industrial films.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Industrial films market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of industrial films in the automotive, agriculture, construction, and industrial packaging industries in countries such as India, Indonesia, China, and Thailand have led to an increased demand for Industrial films in the Asia Pacific region.

