Industrial Filters Market Set to Exceed $5 Billion by 2027 - Driven by Rapid Industrialization and Stringent Environmental Norms for the Treatment of Industrial Waste

The "Global Industrial Filters Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial filters market is expected to reach $5.03 Bn by 2027, witnessing a growth of 6.09% CAGR across the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.



Industrial filters are among the most crucial components used in pharmaceutical & chemical industries in order to ensure optimum quality of the products. Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific and other regions of the world along with stringent environmental norms for the treatment of industrial waste is driving the market growth.



Moreover, with the rising population, rapid urbanization of the major cities is happening all over the world. Along with this, changing lifestyles of people where fast food, ready-to-eat food, processed food, and convenience food are in high demand. These factors have assisted in the growth of the food and beverage industry worldwide. This growth also influenced the demand for industrial filters. In 2018, the food and beverage industry accounted for the largest share of the industrial filters market.



In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific has the largest share in the industrial filters market in 2018. It accounts for more than 40% share of the market and it is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The region is home to about 4.3 Bn people which is about 60% of the world population and it is rising at a robust rate. A growing population has increased the food and beverage industry in the region. This has influenced the industrial filters market in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, nearly 60% of the young population of the world lives in the Asia Pacific. This young population is driving the automotive industry in the region which in turn influencing the industrial filters market in the Asia Pacific.



Competitive Insights



Some of the major players profiled in industrial filters market includes Pall Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, 3M, Eaton Corporation Plc, Mann+Hummel Group, Cummins Filtration Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, ClearEdge Filtration Group Corporation, Nordic Air Filtration, Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Sefar AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, and Sandler AG, etc. among others. These players are adopting various strategies such as acquisition and infrastructure modernization to increase their market share.



For instance, in December 2018, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies acquired majority stakes in Apollo Air-Cleaner Co., Ltd., the leader in air and water filtration solutions provider in China. With this acquisition, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies has strengthened its market position in China's rapidly growing filtration market. Moreover, in July 2018, Ahlstrom-Munksjo invested about 28 million Euros (US$ 31.09 Mn) to modernize its beverages and casing the business production line. This new installation will help to strengthen product capability in biodegradable and compostable solutions for growing tea, coffee and casing markets.



