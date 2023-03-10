Industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size to grow by USD 619.05 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increase in distributed power generation base - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size is forecast to increase by USD 619.05 million between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market will be driven by the increase in distributed power generation base. Gas turbines form an essential part of distributed power technologies, along with diesel and gas reciprocating engines, solar panels, fuel cells, and wind energy. The growing energy demands from large and small-capacity users have increased investments in these technologies. Consequently, the number of gas turbines in the energy sector is also growing. This is increasing the demand for air inlet filtration systems to protect gas turbines from air pollutants. All these factors are driving the growth of the market. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd.

The market is segmented by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by Application (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market will observe significant growth in the air filtration segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by the increasing demand for industrial HEPA filters from oil and gas, power, pulp and paper, chemical and petrochemical, mining and metal, and food and beverage industries. The increasing awareness among end-users about energy efficiency and environmental sustainability is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

What are the key data covered in this industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market vendors

Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 619.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.26 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Clean Deviser Taiwan Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Filtration Group Corp., Freudenberg SE, GVS Spa, HEPA Corp., Johnson Controls International Plc., Komline Sanderson Corp., MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, MayAir Group, Nederman Holding AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Porvair Filtration Group, Synder Filtration Inc., Troy Filters Ltd., Webasto SE, W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Wujiang Deshengxin Purification Equipment Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

