Industrial Inspection & Analysis Announces New Website

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Inspection & Analysis, Inc.™ ("IIA"), a high growth industrial inspection, testing, and analytical company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website at www.industrial-ia.com.

The newly designed website was a highly-anticipated project. The redesign features visual enhancements and improved functionality to help our visitors easily find the information they're looking for. In addition, the new format is filled with enhanced content to provide a more engaging user experience.

"We are excited to present our new company website to our clients, partners, and visitors who are exploring the breadth of IIA's services we offer," said Harold E. Queen, President and COO of IIA. "We feel the user experience is significantly enhanced through the improved navigation embedded in the new site, and by aligning our services with industry and end customers."

IIA's website will be regularly updated with news, services, accomplishments, and events. Visitors are encouraged to explore. ­

About Industrial Inspection & Analysis.

IIA is a high-growth inspection, testing, and analytical business committed to providing Story-Worthy Service and Solutions even through the most challenging situations to customers nationwide and beyond. To learn more about all of the IIA brands, visit www.industrial-ia.com

Media Contact:

Betty Jasper

Phone: 470-552-1410

Email: betty.jasper@industrial-ia.com

SOURCE Industrial Inspection & Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrial-ia.com

