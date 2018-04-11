Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371884







The industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is a part of the large IoT network that is linked to intelligent devices, computers, and objects, which helps collect and share enormous amount of data. IIoT aids to greatly improve the efficiency, connectivity, scalability, cost, and time savings. Further, predictive maintenance, improved safety, and other operational efficiencies of IIoT has benefitted the industrial organizations. The IIoT network enables these organizations to connect to their workers, data, and processes from factories to the executive offices. This helps in better decision making for the organization as a whole.



The IIoT is broadly considered as one of the primary trends that affects the industrial businesses. The industries are pushing to modernize the systems and equipment to meet the new regulations and for dealing with the disruptive technologies.



The global IIoT market is segmented by component, application, and region. Based on components, the market is sub-divided into hardware, software, services, and connectivity. Further, manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, healthcare, transportation & logistics, and others are the applications of IIoT. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the significant players that operate in the market and are profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Intel Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Texas Instruments Inc., Dassault Systèmes, Honeywell International Inc., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the IIoT market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter's Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the IIoT industry.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



BY COMPONENT

Hardware

Software

Services

Connectivity



BY APPLICATION

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Others



BY REGION

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA



