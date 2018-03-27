Industrial IoT Business to Strike Over US$ 520 Million by 2022 in Colombia, says Frost & Sullivan

"The automotive industry is forecast to spend the most on the IoT over the next 2 years since commercial vehicle telematics represented the bulk of machine-to-machine (M2M) connections in the Colombian market," explained Gina Sanchez, Information and Communication Services Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Colombian Industrial Internet of Things Market, Forecast to 2022 report reveals drivers, trends, and external challenges for hardware, software, connectivity, services, and primary verticals such as automotive, utilities, agriculture and manufacturing. Company case studies on Manuelita and Azlogica, as well as a Smart City case study on Bogotá, are also provided.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/2ci

Four ways to leverage growth opportunities in the Colombian IIoT sector:

Vendors should help organizations manage the complexities of connecting to a seemingly unlimited number of devices and effectively integrate Internet of Things (IoT) data with data from other sources, such as internal data stores; Telecommunication providers should consider embedding SIM cards in devices, using sensors in strategic industries, and investing in core-enabling technologies, ecosystem partnerships, and acquisitions; Communications service providers should leverage their core competencies to capture horizontal opportunities arising from IoT (e.g., integration, managed services and security, cloud computing and storage, and retail and enterprise channels); and Vendors should cover data access issues to encourage companies to craft an IoT strategy if they don't already have one. Because IoT buyers generate the data, it is important that they have access to it.

"Security, data protection and privacy remain key concerns in terms of embedding ubiquitous sensing and communication technology into machines and everyday objects, and are likely to slow adoption and initial IoT deployment," noted Sanchez. "The challenge of integrating all components to achieve interoperability and provide access to data also must be addressed when adopting IoT solutions."

Colombian Industrial Internet of Things Market, Forecast to 2022 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Information and Communication Technologies Growth Partnership Service program.

