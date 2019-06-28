Industrial Radiography Testing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.5% - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial Radiography Testing Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial radiography testing market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.50% over the forecast period.



The shift from analog to digital technology has given the industrial radiography testing market a new lease of life for NDT applications, broadening the scope of X-ray inspection systems beyond traditional applications. Surge in demand from aerospace and automotive sectors, largely due to conformance to high industry standards and safety regulations and mandating testing, and preventive maintenance is boosting the adoption of industrial radiography testing solutions. Intense competition from ultrasonic systems, high risk of radiation, lack of skilled personnel, especially in digital radiography, and relative high deployment costs are expected to hinder the growth of the study market.

With the growing demand for high-quality and low-cost products, the industrial radiography testing market is expected to have a wide scope of applications in areas such as petrochemical and gas, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, aerospace, power generation, and others.

The growth of the industrial radiography testing market is encouraged by the rising demand from the automotive and aerospace industry, because of the stringent safety regulations by various governments and preventive maintenance of industrial equipment.

North America held the largest share of the market, aided by the presence of the largest aerospace industry in the United States , and a huge automotive base in Mexico , where radiography is being used extensively. Companies are now increasingly focusing on reducing radiation-related risks, and preferring portability solutions, which has prompted companies to revamp their product portfolio.

Scope of the Report



Industrial Radiographic Testing (RT) is a nondestructive examination (NDE) technique that entails the use of either x-rays or gamma rays to view and inspect the internal structure of a component. It is extremely reproducible, can be utilized on a variety of materials, and the data accumulated can be stored for later analysis. Radiography is an effective and efficient tool that requires very small surface preparation. Furthermore, many radiographic systems are portable, which allows for usage in the field and at elevated positions.



Key Market Trends



Computed Tomography to Drive the Industrial Radiography Testing Market Growth

The operation of a CT system is similar to DR with respect to the image acquisition process. With the help of the software, the object can be reconstructed to provide a 3D view of the internal and external structural details, with the final output being a 3D volumetric model. CT systems have become a relatively common NDT tool over the past five years; in particular, it is increasingly being recognized as a solution for dimensional measurement.

Defect/failure analysis, crack detection and measurement, assembly inspection, porosity, and void detection, density discrimination - material composition, 3D volume analysis are some of the major applications of CT. CT is being used extensively in the fields of material science, electronics, military, medical, food, archeology, security, aerospace, and automotive.

Major opportunities are still emerging primarily from industries, such as the automotive segment followed by the aerospace industry. As technology evolves, CT systems are expected to provide manufacturers not only with a means of inspection but also with valuable insight into the production process, which is expected to boost the adoption rate of CT systems.

Europe to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

The United Kingdom , Germany , France , and Russia have been identified as one of the major markets for Industrial Radiography Testing in Europe . The United Kingdom is the largest aerospace industry in Europe , with almost 17% of the global revenues in aerospace, second only to the United States .

Germany is investing significantly in offshore wind power projects. Industry 4.0 has its roots in Germany , and the companies investing in digitalization will need a high level of testing labs. Real-time monitoring and improved analytics are enabling manufactures to have better control of spare parts.

Competitive Landscape



The industrial radiography testing market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, few of these major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability.

April 2019 - Hamamatsu Photonics K.K has developed a laser-diode-pumped industrial high-energy pulsed laser system that delivers the world's highest output of 117 joules making it a promising tool that opens up totally new areas of laser processing.

- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K has developed a laser-diode-pumped industrial high-energy pulsed laser system that delivers the world's highest output of 117 joules making it a promising tool that opens up totally new areas of laser processing. October 2018 - Harris Corporation and L3 Technologies, Inc. had agreed to combine in an all-stock merger of equals to create a global defense technology leader, focused on developing differentiated and mission-critical solutions for customers around the world. Upon completion of the merger, Harris shareholders will own approximately 54 percent and L3 shareholders will own approximately 46 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

