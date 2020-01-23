Industrial Robotics Market Outlook to 2025: Market Size & Share, Technology Trends, Government Initiatives, Co-Bots, and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Analysis by Application (Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others, Unspecified), Geographical Distribution and Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Robotics Market is Likely to Surpass US$ 24 Billion Mark by 2025

The demand for industrial robotics is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecasting period, driven by advantages such as cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The adoption of automation to ensure quality production and meet market demand, and the growing demand from small- and medium-scale enterprises in developing countries is fueling the growth of industrial robotics market globally.



Segment Analysis



On the basis of segment, the automotive industry accounted for highest share of the industrial robotics market. Around 32% of all industrial robot installations take place in the automotive industry. The market for industrial robotics in the electrical and electronics industry is probably the one most affected by the China-US trade crisis as Asian countries (e.g. China, Japan, Republic of Korea) are leaders in manufacturing electronic products and components. Metal industry has been seeing an accelerated growth of industrial robotics adoption in recent years.



Both unit shipment and the sales revenue are expected to enjoy handsome growth over the coming period of 2020-2025. Chemical, rubber and plastics industry is the fourth largest market for industrial robotics market, while food industry accounted for least share of the global industrial robotics market.



Regional Analysis



In terms of geographical regions, Asia/Australia is the world's strongest growth market for industrial robots. This region accounted for over 67% share of the industrial robotics market in 2019. The main drivers for this growth are the demand for industrial robots from small- and medium-scale enterprises in China, Japan, South Korea, and India.



Since 2013 China has been the biggest robot market in the world with a continued dynamic growth. The five major markets including China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States and Germany accounts for around 75% of the total robotics sales volume in 2019. Europe is the second leading region for industrial robotics market, followed by the Americas.



This 109 page report with 43 figures and 6 tables has been analyzed from 8 viewpoints:



1. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast (2009 - 2025)

2. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast (2009 - 2025)

3. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast (2009 - 2025)

4. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2025)

5. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2025)

6. Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast - Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 - 2025)

7. Key Player - Sales and SWOT Analysis (2010 - 2025)

8. Global Industrial Robotics Market - Growth Drivers and Challenges



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Analysis (2009 - 2025)

2.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market and Forecast

2.2 Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast



3. Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast

3.1 Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2025)

3.2 Global Industrial Robotics Market Share and Forecast - By Region (2010 - 2025)



4. Global Industrial Robotics Market and Volume Forecast - By Segment (2009 - 2025)

4.1 Global Automotive Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.2 Global Electrical/Electronics Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.3 Global Metal Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.4 Global Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.5 Global Food Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.6 Global Others Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast

4.7 Global Unspecified Industry Robotics Market and Volume Forecast



5. Global Industrial Robotics Volume and Forecast - By Region and Country Wise Distribution (2010 - 2025)



6. Key Player Analysis (2010 - 2025)

(Company Overview, Sales Analysis, SWOT Analysis)

6.1 KUKA AG

6.2 Adept Technology (Acquired by OMRON)

6.3 iRobot Corporation

6.4 Intuitive Surgical

6.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi

6.6 Yaskawa Electric Corporation



7. Global Industrial Robotics Market - Growth Drivers

7.1 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure

7.2 Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Robotics

7.3 Government Initiatives Drives Market for Robotics

7.4 Co-Bots Drives Robotics Industry

7.5 Improved Service, Increased Operational Efficiency and Safety



8. Global Industrial Robotics Market - Challenges

8.1 Human-Robot Interaction Challenges

8.2 The High Cost of Robots Restricts Market Growth

8.3 Delayed Return on Investment (ROI)



