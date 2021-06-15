Industrial Salt Market | Wide Range of Industrial Applications to Boost Growth in the Materials Industry | Technavio

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Industrial Salt Market: Wide range of industrial applications to drive growth

The wide range of applications of industrial salt across multiple industries will drive the growth of the industrial salt market during the forecast period. Chemical processing, water treatment, and deicing are among the major application areas where the demand for industrial salt is high. Other applications of industrial salt include feedstock, metal processing, leather tanning treatment, rubber manufacturing process, oil and gas exploration, pulp and paper production, pharmaceutical applications, and dyeing.

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic?

As per Technavio, the increase in production of chloralkali chemicals will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Industrial Salt Market: Rising Demand for Deicing and Anti-icing

The rising demand for deicing and anti-icing will fuel the growth of the industrial salt market size. Salt is used extensively in the European and North American countries as a deicing and anti-icing agent. It is widely used for road maintenance in winters in these regions owing to its effectiveness and lower cost than its counterparts. Salt is used in different forms for deicing and anti-icing applications, depending on weather conditions. The rising demand for industrial salt for deicing and anti-icing purposes has led many vendors in the global industrial salt market to offer deicing salt.

Industrial Salt Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the industrial salt market by Application (Chemical processing, Deicing, Water treatment, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Australia are the key markets for industrial salt in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The large-scale production of salt in China and India, along with the increasing number of government initiatives to boost the development of the salt industry will facilitate the industrial salt market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

