Industrial Wastewater Treatment Services: Global Market Outlook to 2027 - Depleting Freshwater Resources Spurring Demand

The Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for water reuse, depleting freshwater resources and technological advancements in industrial wastewater treatment technology.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Water Reuse

3.1.2 Depleting Freshwater Resources

3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Industrial Wastewater Treatment Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Treatment Method

4.1 Desalination

4.2 Disinfection

4.3 Testing

4.4 Filtration



5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type

5.1 Building & Installation

5.2 Maintenance & Repair Services

5.3 Design & Engineering Consulting

5.4 Operation & Process Control

5.5 Other Service Types



6 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End User

6.1 Oil & Gas

6.2 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

6.3 Metal & Mining

6.4 Power Generation

6.5 Pulp & Paper

6.6 Energy

6.7 Manufacturing

6.8 Other End Users

6.8.1 Textiles

6.8.2 Construction

6.8.3 Food & Beverages



7 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 US

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 France

7.2.2 Germany

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 Spain

7.2.5 UK

7.2.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 India

7.3.4 Australia

7.3.5 New Zealand

7.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.2 UAE

7.4.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 South Africa

7.6.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Ecolab

9.2 Veolia

9.3 Thermax Group

9.4 WOG Group

9.5 SWA Water Holdings

9.6 Aries Chemical

9.7 Terrapure Environmental

9.8 Suez

9.9 Evoqua Water Technologies

9.10 Xylem

9.11 Pentair

9.12 Golder Associates

9.13 Envirosystems



