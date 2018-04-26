Industry Leaders TricorBraun And Bona Partner On Packaging Redesign

According to Susan Stern, director of product management-retail at Bona, "Our goal was to maintain and enhance the visual appeal of the products while also improve functionality and enhance the overall consumer experience. Our long-standing partnership with the team at TricorBraun provided us the ideal opportunity to accomplish our goal."

To make the product refill experience easier for consumers, TricorBraun focused on an "anti-glug" design which incorporated a small hole in the neck of the bottle to allow air into the bottle thereby creating a smoother pour. Additionally, the handle angle was redesigned to achieve improved functionality.

"A custom solution was the ideal way to address all of Bona's requirements while also delivering on consumer preferences for a comfortable grip and an easy, no mess pour," said Renee Ribera, packaging consultant, TricorBraun. "The project was turnkey from graphic design and industrial design to engineering, prototyping, mold development and commercialization. We built all four of the molds in-house at our mold development center which helped expedite the qualification process. In addition, we had quality and project management team members keeping everything on track to meet the requirements."

Bona and TricorBraun partnered to ensure that the refill bottles matched the look and feel of the trigger spray bottles in the product line, previously designed by TricorBraun. TricorBraun's graphic design manager worked with Bona's marketing team and provided consultation on the two-sided label panel. The taper of the bottle was adjusted to accommodate the label, creating a three-sided label panel. Bona tested different sizes for label orientation at the shelf to maintain appeal. TricorBraun worked closely with Bona's designated contract filler to meet the challenges of an unusually large 3-sided wrap label.

According to TricorBraun design development manager, Marco Serrano, "It was important for us to fine tune the accurate geometry for the neck finish and the anti-glug feature." Brandon Sandvoss, mold designer at TricorBraun explained that creating a prototype for the largest and the smallest bottles allowed a learning opportunity so that fewer modifications would be needed on the sizes in between these. The quality team at TricorBraun ensured qualification testing occurred throughout the production process including repeating dimensional measurements for shelf height accuracy, capacity checks and functionality tests for pour quality.

Stern said, "The finished product is exactly on point with what we needed. TricorBraun's engineering capability is priceless. Feedback on the new look has been very positive."

The four types of liquid cleaners (Bona® Hardwood Floor Cleaner, Bona® Stone, Tile and Laminate Cleaner, Bona PowerPlus® Hardwood Floor Clean and Bona Free & Simple® Hardwood Floor Cleaner) are available in four refill HDPE (high density polyethylene) bottle sizes (64, 96, 128 and 160 ounces). The redesigned refill line of Bona packaging is expected to be fully rolled out by the beginning of the second quarter of 2018.

TricorBraun patent(s) pending.

About Bona

Bona is an innovative, environmentally-conscious company dedicated to creating beautiful floors since 1919. Bona US, the North American subsidiary of BonaAB in Malmö, Sweden, manufactures and distributes floor care and home cleaning products. The first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products certified for indoor air quality by GREENGUARD, Bona products can be found throughout the U.S. and Canada. From residue-free hardwood floor cleaners to a beautiful array of stains and high durability finishes, consumers, distributors and contractors trust Bona. For more information, please contact Bona US at (800) 872-5515 or Bona.

About TricorBraun

TricorBraun Design & Engineering Group is a business unit of TricorBraun, a global packaging solutions company focused on providing innovative, custom solutions. An industry leader in glass and plastic containers, closures, dispensers and tubes, TricorBraun operates from more than 40 locations throughout North America and around the world. TricorBraun's award-winning Design & Engineering Center provides forward-thinking service driven by consumer insight, market understanding and creative solutions for personal care, cosmetics, healthcare, food and beverage, industrial household chemical and animal health products. For more information about TricorBraun Design & Engineering Group, contact Charmaine Laine, Marketing Communications Manager, at claine@tricorbraun.com or 630-645-1208.

