INDUSTRY, YouTube Partner For Launch Of YouTube Music

INDUSTRY has collaborated with YouTube Music in a reimagination of the ubiquitous video application, made anew for the evolution of the immersive way we now seek out and experience music. Tasked with a campaign and strategy that reflects audience sensibilities, INDUSTRY has developed a suite of materials to be rolled out over the next few months.

"It was a dream to work with YouTube in the creation of this experience," said Oved Valadez, co-founder and executive creative director, INDUSTRY. "The imagination and fluid partnership allowed us to produce something truly irreverent for the space, reflective of the way our consumption of music has expanded."

The synergistic launch campaign is first-of-its-kind for YouTube — though a hallmark of INDUSTRY — and will be a completely holistic experience, inclusive of audiovisual components, brand films, photography, graphics, out of home advertisements throughout the U.S., major artist partnerships and social support.

"When we started talking with INDUSTRY for this campaign, we knew right away this wasn't going to be like any agency relationship we've had before," said Dennis Seydel, global head of marketing, YouTube Music. "From conception to execution, this has been a true, integrated partnership and we've accomplished something completely unprecedented because of it."

INDUSTRY seeks out disruptive brands. Previous and ongoing partnerships include work with Nike on the MAG, AIR and Vapormax shoes, its Nike React Foam and Nike On Air, and with HP on its Reinvention campaign. Like its clients, the agency is progressive and anticipates the trends that shift ideas — even creating the shifts themselves.

INDUSTRY is a strategy, design and marketing consultancy. They partner with brands to define what's next and exist to impact people and shift markets. Consumers don't see boundaries. Neither does INDUSTRY.

