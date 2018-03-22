Industry's First Multi-Year Big Data Maturity Survey Reveals Surprising State of Enterprise Adoption

A complimentary copy of the report can be accessed by registering for the upcoming webinar here. Survey partners have included Cloudera, Hortonworks, MapR, Tableau as well as, new this year, ODPi (a Linux Foundation Project) and Apache Software Foundation.

"We are pleased to have partnered with AtScale on this report, as it confirms many of the things ODPi members tell us about the state of data architectures, and the challenges many businesses face," said John Mertic, director for ODPi. "Every enterprise needs to understand this report as their leaders will need to consider the impact their evolving Big Data Analytics environment has on their ability to deliver self-service analytics and manage governance. Here at ODPi, we will use the research to continue focusing on building open programs, open source projects and free resources to smooth the path towards enterprise-wide production Big Data."

The Cloud takes over, self-service suffers

The survey reveals an increased attention to Big Data deployment in the Cloud. While 59% of respondents have deployed Big Data in the Cloud, 77% of respondents are projecting they would use the Cloud for Big Data (up from 72% last year). While the Cloud is taking center stage, the typical enterprise data analytics portfolio continues to combine traditional data warehousing solutions (e.g. Teradata), contemporary data platforms (e.g. Hadoop) and Big Data services (e.g. Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift and Microsoft Azure), making I.T. leaders' tasks more diverse and complicated.

Hybrid data environments have and will continue to become the norm. Over the last 3 years, respondents have been consistent in their answer: only 20% say they look at Big Data as a replacement strategy for earlier data platforms. This means that Chief Data Officers need to continue to build an agile data environment that can accommodate traditional BI platforms in concert with a modern data environment (Cloud, non-Cloud and Hadoop).

The continued heterogeneity of BI and data platforms creates pressure for enterprises to maintain appropriate self-service capabilities while governing data access. This year, self-service capabilities went down while governance, a challenge that was ranked #5 two years ago, jumped to the #2 position this year.

Some of the most mature companies in the survey have developed a center of excellence or centralized data functions in order to optimize their approach to Big Data. Central business analytics units are not the norm yet: 55% of respondents confess to a siloed analytics approach, with telecommunications and financial services standing out as the most decentralized industries.

Key takeaways include:

Overconfidence is leading to reality distortion: In 2018, 78% of respondents ranked their Big Data maturity as "medium" or "high." In reality, our data indicates only 12% have a high-level of maturity (up from 8% in 2016).

Siloed thinking is slowing down self-service: 55% of respondents are still dealing with a siloed, decentralized analytics team. Online and utilities players are leading with centers of excellence, while financial services and telecommunications are lagging.

The Cloud has made data access harder: 59% of respondents have deployed Big Data in the Cloud (up from 53% last year). This has disrupted their end-users' ability to access data: self-service access is at 42%, down from 47% last year and back to 2016 levels (41%). 58% of respondents say they suffer from a lack of self-service to Big Data.

Cloud will soon become the standard for Big Data: 77% of respondents project they would use the Cloud for Big Data with Google BigQuery making its foray onto the scene. While over 40% of respondents would consider a Cloud option over on-premise, 11% of surveyed are planning on putting Google BigQuery in production while 65% of respondents are investigating.

The Power of Microsoft BI: When asking what their BI tool of choice is for Big Data, respondents' top three were: Tableau, Microsoft Excel and PowerBI. In 2017, PowerBI was in 7th place. BOBJ had been in 3rd place the previous year and it had dethroned 2016's #3 MicroStrategy.

