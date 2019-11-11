Infection Control and Biosafety Products Markets, 2023
Each year, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect nearly 700,000 people in the US and 4.5 million in Europe, resulting in billions of dollars in direct and indirect healthcare costs. The viral diseases covered by this report (hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV) account for nearly 365 million infections globally (nearly 8.5 million in the US, five major EU markets, and Japan).
From an infection control perspective, sterile-packaged single-patient-use (SPU) products offer the best assurance of avoiding infection; however, due to pricing pressures as a result of managed care, facilities must evaluate their mix of SPU and reusable devices. In 2018, combined global sales of the injection devices covered by this analysis totalled $2.7bn, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly 90% of sales; this share is expected to increase over the forecast period as the trend toward sharps with safety features continues.
This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the HAI prevention products and services market (medical waste disposal products and services, SPU medical device reprocessing systems, sharps disposal products, and sterilization equipment and services), injection devices market (standard and safety needles and syringes), and viral and bacterial diagnostic products market.
Countries covered include the US, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World markets, for the years 2018-23.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- HAI prevention products and services
- Injection devices and related products
- Viral and bacterial diagnostic products
- Methodology
Exhibit ES-1: Injection devices, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23
- Exhibit ES-2: Bacterial infections, disease facts, latest year available
- Exhibit ES-3: Viral infections, disease prevalence, 2018
Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention Products and Services
- Medical waste disposal products and services
- Competitors
- Single patient use medical device reprocessing services
- Competitors
- Other HAI prevention products and services
- Sharps disposal containers
- Sterilization equipment, services, and supplies
- Bibliography
Injection Devices
- Overview
- Regulations and guidelines
- Needlestick prevention
- Standard disposable needles and syringes
- Market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Safety needles and syringes
- Market analysis
- Competitive analysis
- Combined market forecast
- Bibliography
Exhibit 2-1: Standard disposable needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23
- Exhibit 2-2: Becton Dickinson, revenues by segment, 2018
- Exhibit 2-3: Cardinal Health, revenues by segment, 2018
- Exhibit 2-4: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018
- Exhibit 2-5: Standard disposable needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018
- Exhibit 2-6: Safety needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23
- Exhibit 2-7: Safety needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018
- Exhibit 2-8: Injection devices, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23
Viral and Bacterial Diagnostic Products
- Bacterial infectious disease diagnosis
- Clostridium difficile
- Pneumonia
- Staphylococcus aureus
- Tuberculosis
- Viral infectious disease diagnosis
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Human immunodeficiency virus
- Bibliography
Exhibit 3-1: Bacterial infections, disease facts, latest year available
- Exhibit 3-2: Viral infections, disease prevalence, 2018
Appendix: Company Listing
