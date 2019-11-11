Infection Control and Biosafety Products Markets, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control and Biosafety Products" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Each year, healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) affect nearly 700,000 people in the US and 4.5 million in Europe, resulting in billions of dollars in direct and indirect healthcare costs. The viral diseases covered by this report (hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV) account for nearly 365 million infections globally (nearly 8.5 million in the US, five major EU markets, and Japan).

From an infection control perspective, sterile-packaged single-patient-use (SPU) products offer the best assurance of avoiding infection; however, due to pricing pressures as a result of managed care, facilities must evaluate their mix of SPU and reusable devices. In 2018, combined global sales of the injection devices covered by this analysis totalled $2.7bn, with safety needles and syringes accounting for nearly 90% of sales; this share is expected to increase over the forecast period as the trend toward sharps with safety features continues.

This analysis includes a discussion of products, current/forecast markets, competitors, and opportunities in the HAI prevention products and services market (medical waste disposal products and services, SPU medical device reprocessing systems, sharps disposal products, and sterilization equipment and services), injection devices market (standard and safety needles and syringes), and viral and bacterial diagnostic products market.



Countries covered include the US, five major EU markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), Japan, and the Rest of World markets, for the years 2018-23.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

HAI prevention products and services

Injection devices and related products

Viral and bacterial diagnostic products

Methodology

Exhibit ES-1: Injection devices, market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

Exhibit ES-2: Bacterial infections, disease facts, latest year available

Exhibit ES-3: Viral infections, disease prevalence, 2018

Healthcare-Associated Infection Prevention Products and Services

Medical waste disposal products and services

Competitors

Single patient use medical device reprocessing services

Competitors

Other HAI prevention products and services

Sharps disposal containers

Sterilization equipment, services, and supplies

Bibliography

Injection Devices

Overview

Regulations and guidelines

Needlestick prevention

Standard disposable needles and syringes

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Safety needles and syringes

Market analysis

Competitive analysis

Combined market forecast

Bibliography

Exhibit 2-1: Standard disposable needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23

Exhibit 2-2: Becton Dickinson , revenues by segment, 2018

, revenues by segment, 2018 Exhibit 2-3: Cardinal Health, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-4: Smiths Group, revenues by segment, 2018

Exhibit 2-5: Standard disposable needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-6: Safety needles and syringes, market forecast ($m), by region, 2018-23

Exhibit 2-7: Safety needles and syringes market, share by supplier, 2018

Exhibit 2-8: Injection devices, combined market forecast ($m), by product type, 2018-23

Viral and Bacterial Diagnostic Products

Bacterial infectious disease diagnosis

Clostridium difficile

Pneumonia

Staphylococcus aureus

Tuberculosis

Viral infectious disease diagnosis

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Human immunodeficiency virus

Bibliography

Exhibit 3-1: Bacterial infections, disease facts, latest year available

Exhibit 3-2: Viral infections, disease prevalence, 2018

Appendix: Company Listing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kx78yd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

