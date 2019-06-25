Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market to Register a CAGR of 5.9% During 2019-2025 - Growth in Funding for Research on Infectious Disease Diagnostics Driving Demand

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Assays and Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, NGS, PCR), Disease Type (Hepatitis, HIV, HPV, Tuberculosis), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out an impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The factors such as increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases, growing awareness of early detection using specific diagnostic tests, growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics, and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing are driving the growth of this market. However, unfavorable and inadequate reimbursement scenarios may hamper the growth of this market to a certain extent.

On the basis of product type, the assays and kits segment dominated the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness among the population to identify the diseases, and increasing use of kits and reagents to identify the organism causing various diseases in lesser time and cost.

On the basis of technology, immunodiagnostics accounted for the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market. This is owing to the increasing use of immunoassays in POC infectious disease testing, the development of novel tests, the rising trend of automation, increasing awareness about health and fitness, and reduced complications associated with the instruments.

The hepatitis segment held the largest share of the infectious disease diagnostics market. This is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of hepatitis B & C infection, rising susceptibility of the geriatric population, growing awareness among the population, and the increasing availability of various molecular diagnostic technologies.

Based on the end user, the hospital/clinical laboratories segment held the major share in 2018. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of outpatients for infectious diseases, increasing hospital expenditures, growing technological advancement for diagnostic platforms in hospitals, and an increasing number of skilled professionals.

An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region.

North America commanded the largest share of the global infectious disease diagnostics market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the factors such as growing healthcare sector, increasing need to treat various infectious diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, increasing demand of point-of-care testing, increase in the research and development coupled with the development of novel advanced technologies for diagnosis, and a large number of patient population.

The major players operating in the global infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), bioMrieux SA (France), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), BD (U.S.), DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Quidel Corporation (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Secondary Research

2.1.2. Primary Research

2.1.3. Market Size Estimation



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Product Segment Analysis

3.4. Technology Segment Analysis

3.5. Disease Type Segment Analysis

3.6. End User Segment Analysis

3.7. Regional Analysis

3.8. Competitive Analysis



4. Market insights

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Global Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.2.2. Growing Awareness for Early Detection Using Specific Diagnostic Tests

4.2.3. Growth in Funding for Research on Infectious Disease Diagnostics

4.2.4. Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to Decentralized Point-Of-Care Testing

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Unfavorable and inadequate Reimbursement Scenario

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Lack of Awareness of Specific Symptoms and Diagnosis of Emerging Infections

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

4.5.2. Growing Awareness about Personalized Medicines

4.5.3. Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies



5. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Product and Services

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Assays and Kits

5.3. Instruments

5.4. Software and Services



6. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Immunodiagnostics

6.3. Clinical Microbiology

6.4. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.5. Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

6.6. DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.7. DNA Microarray

6.8. Other Technologies



7. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Disease Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Hepatitis

7.3. HIV

7.4. Hospital-Acquired infections (HAIS)

7.5. Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

7.6. Tuberculosis (TB)

7.7. Influenza

7.8. Other Infectious Diseases



8. Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

8.3. Reference Laboratories

8.4. Academics/Research Institutes

8.5. Other End Users



9. Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe (RoE)

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. Rest of Asia Pacific (ROAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East and Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.2.1. Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

10.2.2. Acquisitions

10.3. Organic Growth Strategies

10.3.1. Product and Service Launches

10.4. Market Positioning/Ranking

10.5. Performance of the Key Players

10.5.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.5.2. Abbott Laboratories

10.5.3. Danaher Corporation

10.5.4. BD



11. Company Profiles (Includes Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Abbott Laboratories

11.2. Danaher

11.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

11.4. bioMerieux

11.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.6. BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company)

11.7. DiaSorin S.p.A.

11.8. Meridian Bioscience Inc.

11.9. Quidel Corporation

11.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikydg7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

