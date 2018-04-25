INFICON Provides E-book Guide To Leak Testing For The Auto Industry

The first part of the guide explains the basics of leak testing and outlines the strengths and weaknesses of different leak-detection methods from water bath and pressure decay to testing with helium in accumulation and vacuum chambers.

"The e-book explains which vehicle components are typically tested, the test method that should be used and the leak rates that guide each method," notes Thomas Parker, INFICON's North American automotive sales manager.

He points out that leak tests are among the most critical quality-control checks performed by auto makers and their suppliers. Millions of leak-detection tests are conducted annually on safety-related components, including airbags, fuel tanks, batteries and driveline parts, before new-model cars and trucks reach dealership showrooms.

"All aspects of auto-industry leak testing are covered in our new e-book," Parker adds. "It's designed to provide manufacturing engineers and managers with information that will help them make decisions about the best leak-testing methods for their particular applications."

The INFICON guide also includes a detailed section on the top 10 most common leak-detection errors.

ABOUT INFICON

INFICON is one of the world's leading developers, producers and suppliers of instruments and devices for leak detection in air conditioning, refrigeration and automotive manufacturing. The company has manufacturing facilities in Europe, China and the United States, as well as sales and service offices throughout the world.

