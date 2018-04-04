Infinite Beauty Give an Inside Look at Their Signature Facials

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinite Beauty agrees with skincare experts on the optimum frequency for receiving a professional facial, suggesting a facial every three to four weeks depending on skin type. This is the amount of time skin takes to move through a full cycle of skin cell growth and regeneration.

Infinite Beauty is well known for its high-end cosmetic products, skin treatment solutions, and spa services.

With eight locations across the U.S., Infinite Beauty is keen to advocate a regular and robust skincare regime.

The brand believes that a regular routine in caring for the skin, carried out at home, morning and night, is imperative in sustaining a healthy, fresh and youthful appearance.

A professional facial is a multi-step, multi-purpose treatment which includes steaming the skin, deep cleansing, exfoliation, application of face masks and lotions, and massage.

Infinite Beauty offers a wide range of facial treatments. These include their signature facial, exclusive gold facial, and red carpet treatment, as well as vitamin C infusions and collagen treatment procedures. These each boast many different benefits and can be carefully tailored on an individual basis to suit a variety of skin types and issues.

Common problems like blemishes, enlarged pores, blackheads, sunspots, acne, inflammation, redness, rosacea, wrinkles, and dehydration, as well as loss of elasticity and firmness, can all be reduced or eradicated with the right treatments.

Anti-aging is another benefit which Infinite Beauty is keen to stress. The right facial treatment will immediately increase blood circulation and oxygen flow, promoting collagen production and enhancing the elasticity of the skin. This leads to a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

Infinite Beauty also passionately promotes the importance of relaxation. Massages are great for unwinding, calming stress, and harmonizing the mind.

Similar to the body, the facial muscles often need a massage to relax fully, and most facials include one. The resulting increase in circulation will stimulate and boost the lymphatic system, further detoxify the skin, promoting a healthy, glowing complexion.

"A skilled esthetician will evaluate your skin conditions and help select the best facial treatment. During this time, you can learn useful tips by discussing your daily routine, and get suggestions on which products are likely to work best for your skin. These tips are powerful in taking ongoing preventative measures and precautions against accelerated aging, in order to maintain healthy, youthful-looking skin," says Eric Inbar, Vice President Of Operations, Infinite Beauty.

Infinite Beauty's full range of facial treatments can be arranged at any of the company's eight locations, from California to Florida, and from New York to Maryland.

To find out more, visit http://www.infinitebeautyusa.com.

