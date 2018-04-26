InfoArmor, Inc. Announces Brand Redesign and Updated Website

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, has unveiled a new brand identity — complete with a redesigned website, an updated logo, and an improved user experience. The new brand identity reflects InfoArmor's commitment to providing their customers and community with the best security and best service possible.

"We believe everyone deserves peace of mind, and it's up to each of us to make this a reality. For InfoArmor, that means protecting the places people work, the relationships they build, and the data they share. We have a responsibility to our friends, our family, our colleagues, and society at large," says SVP of Product Ammon Curtis.

He continues, "Our new brand sends the clearest message possible — we will not sit by while hackers, identity thieves, and cybercriminals threaten our well-being. InfoArmor is here for you."

If you'd like more details about the rebrand, you can read the official blog post.

About InfoArmor, Inc.

Today, more than 1,250 businesses and government agencies, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500, use PrivacyArmor®, the industry leading employee identity protection solution, or VigilanteATI™, the award-winning advanced threat intelligence platform, to improve corporate data security posture.

InfoArmor combines an unparalleled global research network with big data analysis, actionable intelligence, and customized service to meet clients' dynamic security needs. From employee to enterprise, InfoArmor is redefining how organizations fight fraud and combat an evolving threat landscape to mitigate risk on multiple levels. For more information visit InfoArmor.com.

