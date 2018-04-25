InfoArmor's VigilanteATI Wins SC 2018 U.S. Award for Best Threat Intelligence Technology

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoArmor, Inc., an industry-leading provider of employee identity protection solutions and elite cyber intelligence services, has been awarded the SC 2018 Trust Award for Best Threat Intelligence Technology. The award, presented by SC Media on April 17, 2018, went to InfoArmor's VigilanteATI™ — an advanced threat intelligence platform used by enterprise clients across the nation.

Ammon Curtis, SVP of product and marketing, and Drew Smith, founder and executive chairman, hold InfoArmor's SCMag Award for Best Threat Intelligence Technology

Drawing a comparison to Sun Tzu's "The Art of War," SC Magazine praised InfoArmor for its ability to help clients understand both their enemies and themselves.

To uncover potential threats, VigilanteATI operatives scour the dark web for actionable intelligence, including hacker dump sites, threat actor libraries, data leaks, malware logs, botnet exfiltration, and other key areas.

To help clients better understand themselves, VigilanteATI conducts ongoing and in-depth analyses to uncover any compromised or exploitable external network hosts and immediately alerts clients to vulnerabilities.

"Our team has been hard at work building technology tools that give security professionals unique, insightful, and actionable intelligence. We are honored to have those efforts recognized with such a prestigious award," says SVP of Product Ammon Curtis.

About InfoArmor, Inc.

Today, more than 1,250 businesses and government agencies, including more than 100 of the Fortune 500, use PrivacyArmor®, the industry-leading employee identity protection solution, or VigilanteATI™, the award-winning advanced threat intelligence platform to improve their data security posture.

InfoArmor combines an unparalleled global research network with big data analysis, actionable intelligence, and customized service to meet clients' dynamic security needs. From employee to enterprise, InfoArmor is redefining how organizations fight fraud and combat an evolving threat landscape to mitigate risk on multiple levels. For more information visit InfoArmor.com.

