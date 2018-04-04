Infor Given 5-Star Rating in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

To determine the 2018 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The IPN is an extension of Infor's reach, allowing for greater breadth and depth as the company takes products and services to market. The program accommodates a large ecosystem of partners and offers tools and resources including dedicated partner management, sales and technical certifications, road maps, and an Infor Partner Helpdesk.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

"The Infor Partner Network was created with partners in mind and that has not changed to this day, even though much about the program and what we offer to our partners has," said Jeff Abbott, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Latin American and the Global Channel Business Unit, Infor. "As we move into the coming new Infor fiscal year, we plan to focus our recruiting and enablement efforts on Infor partners helping to drive the digital transformation of our customers. We have experienced tremendous growth recently, and receiving a 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide gives us a boost of confidence and credibility to continue strengthening our program and relationships with partners."

Over the course of Infor's fiscal year 2018, the IPN doubled the active recruitment pipeline across all regions, and as a result, is set to achieve its annual target in North America, which is a 300% improvement in performance over last year. The IPN also experienced a record recruiting year in Latin America, doubling the Infor fiscal year 2018 class over the number of partners recruited in Infor's fiscal year 2017.

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor Contact:

Emily Streeter

Infor

312-618-0532

emily.streeter@infor.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kim Sparks

The Channel Company

ksparks@thechannelco.com

508-416-1193

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infor-given-5-star-rating-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300623934.html

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

