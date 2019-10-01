Infor Rebrands Office Building in St. Paul Minnesota

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it has officially rebranded its office building in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Infor Commons, reaffirming the company's commitment to the Twin Cities. Infor currently has about 650 employees in St. Paul and expects to hire 100 additional employees in that office focused on product development, cloud operations, customer consulting, customer support, Infor Education, and sales.

Infor has been a part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul business community for nearly 45 years, and has always had a strong focus on providing new opportunities for residents, including students. Infor's Education Alliance Program (EAP) has been partnering with the University of Minnesota since 2015 to provide students with access to innovative HR systems software. Since then, around 180 students have used Infor HCM (human capital management) software to support a Human Resources Information Systems course. In addition, over the past 18 months, 90 full-time employees have been hired from universities in Minnesota, including talent from the University of Minnesota, St. Olaf College, St. Cloud State University, University of St. Thomas, Concordia University-St. Paul, Metropolitan State University, Winona State University, Augsburg University, College of St. Scholastica, and Southwest Minnesota State University.

"Infor proudly supports more than 500 customers across the Twin Cities and Minnesota, including BestBuy, Ecolab, and Scott County," said Kevin Samuelson, Infor CEO. "Renaming this building Infor Commons is a symbol of our commitment to accountability and promise to continue providing support and growth opportunities for the Minneapolis-St. Paul region."

Infor has also been committed to the greater good of the Twin Cities region including years of community service. Most notably, Infor has completed five Habitat for Humanity builds, including several week-long "work camps" and a Women Build. Another build is set for this year. The company also participates in local chapters supporting the Special Olympics, Junior Achievement, Second Harvest Heartland, the robotics teams of Irondale High School, Friends Helping Friends, and more.

