Informal Steering Committee of Lenders to Vicentin Retains Counsel
Jan 27, 2020, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Vicentin SAIC ("Vicentin") suspending operations in December 2019, the Steering Committee formed by certain large institutional holders of external debt instruments issued by Vicentin has retained legal counsel to represent it in connection with discussions with Vicentin and related matters.
The Steering Committee has retained Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP as International Counsel and Bruchou, Fernández, Madero & Lombardi as Argentine Counsel.
Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP
Howard S. Beltzer: +1 212 408 5460 | howard.beltzer@nortonrosefulbright.com
Marissa Leigh Alcala: +1 202 974 5609 | marissa.alcala@nortonrosefulbright.com
Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi
Matías López Figueroa: +54 11 4021 2306 | Matias.Lopez.Figueroa@bruchou.com
Hugo N. Bruzone: +54 11 4021 2325 | Hugo.Bruzone@bruchou.com
Analia Battaglia: +54 11 4021 2325 | Analia.Battaglia@bruchou.com
The Steering Committee will engage with Vicentin so as to ensure that the aforementioned discussions are as open, transparent and productive as possible. The Steering Committee is considering adding other local and/or international creditors of Vicentin to the Steering Committee in order to achieve its objectives.
SOURCE Informal Steering Committee of Lenders to Vicentin
