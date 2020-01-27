Informal Steering Committee of Lenders to Vicentin Retains Counsel

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Vicentin SAIC ("Vicentin") suspending operations in December 2019, the Steering Committee formed by certain large institutional holders of external debt instruments issued by Vicentin has retained legal counsel to represent it in connection with discussions with Vicentin and related matters.

The Steering Committee has retained Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP as International Counsel and Bruchou, Fernández, Madero & Lombardi as Argentine Counsel.

Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP

Howard S. Beltzer: +1 212 408 5460 | howard.beltzer@nortonrosefulbright.com

Marissa Leigh Alcala: +1 202 974 5609 | marissa.alcala@nortonrosefulbright.com

Bruchou, Fernández Madero & Lombardi

Matías López Figueroa: +54 11 4021 2306 | Matias.Lopez.Figueroa@bruchou.com

Hugo N. Bruzone: +54 11 4021 2325 | Hugo.Bruzone@bruchou.com

Analia Battaglia: +54 11 4021 2325 | Analia.Battaglia@bruchou.com

The Steering Committee will engage with Vicentin so as to ensure that the aforementioned discussions are as open, transparent and productive as possible. The Steering Committee is considering adding other local and/or international creditors of Vicentin to the Steering Committee in order to achieve its objectives.

SOURCE Informal Steering Committee of Lenders to Vicentin