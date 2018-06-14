Informatica Secures Highest Market Share for iPaaS Worldwide for Fourth Consecutive Year

In April 2018, the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service 2 positioned Informatica as a Leader in the iPaaS industry for the fifth straight year. Informatica was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and farthest on the completeness of vision axis in the entire Magic Quadrant in 2018.

In this Market Share report, Gartner assesses the 2017 global iPaaS market at just over $1 billion, with Informatica accounting for $195 million in iPaaS revenue, or 18.1 percent of the whole.

Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services offers an enterprise-grade iPaaS with a unified user experience across new and unique iPaaS patterns to support use cases such as data, app and API integration, B2B, MDM, Integration Hub and more, across multi-cloud and hybrid environments. It is built on a trusted, metadata rich, microservices architecture, and leverages the CLAIRE™ engine to provide AI and metadata-driven recommendations that enable companies to automate and accelerate data integration, scale faster and expand iPaaS adoption, with increased agility.

Supporting Quotes



"Informatica reimagined iPaaS in 2017 and launched a next-generation solution to power customers' data-driven digital transformations," said Ronen Schwartz , senior vice president and general manager, Data Integration, Big Data and Cloud, Informatica. "We had a banner year providing enterprises with our AI-powered iPaaS and we are now processing more than 2.5 trillion cloud transactions monthly for our customers. Leveraging our new microservices architecture, new and unique patterns across data and application integration, and enhanced, modern user experience, customers are able to address the growing challenges of data management in today's changing environment."

Tweet this: News: @Gartner_inc notes Informatica (@Informatica) as having the highest market share in the Integration Platform as a Service market worldwide in 2017 #iPaaS http://infa.media/pr061418a

[1] Market Share: Enterprise Infrastructure Software, Worldwide, Terilyn Palanca, Laurie Wurster, Vanitha D'Silva, Fabrizio Biscotti, Bindi Bhullar, Sid Deshpande, Matthew Cheung, Michael Warrilow, Federico de Silva, Alan Dayley, 31 May 2018. *Previous listing for the iPaaS market share was included in the report, Market Share: All Software Markets, Worldwide.

[2] Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Keith Guttridge, Massimo Pezzini, Eric Thoo, Bindi Bhullar, Betty J. Zakheim, 18 April 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Informatica

Informatica is the only Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader that accelerates data-driven digital transformation. Informatica enables companies to fuel innovation, become more agile and realize new growth opportunities, resulting in intelligent market disruptions. Over the past 25 years, Informatica has helped more than 9,000 customers unleash the power of data. For more information, call +1 650-385-5000 (1-800-653-3871 in the U.S.), or visit www.informatica.com. Connect with Informatica on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Note: Informatica and CLAIRE are trademarks or registered trademarks of Informatica in the United States and in jurisdictions throughout the world. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact: Ariel Roop Shira Frantzich

Informatica Informatica

+1 650 385 5976 +1 650 385 5674

prteam@informatica.com prteam@informatica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/informatica-secures-highest-market-share-for-ipaas-worldwide-for-fourth-consecutive-year-300666320.html

SOURCE Informatica

Related Links

http://www.informatica.com

