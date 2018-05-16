Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

The Informatica World 2018 keynotes will be live streamed on May 22 at 9 a.m. PT and May 23 at 4:20 p.m. PT. To view the sessions, click here.

"Informatica World is focused on how our customers disrupt intelligently by unleashing the power of data, as well as supporting the four key journeys they are on as part of their data-driven digital transformations," said Sally Jenkins , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Informatica. "We are excited to be back in Las Vegas this year and are looking forward to welcoming 2,800 attendees and sharing news about Informatica product innovations, partner integrations and insights on market trends."

