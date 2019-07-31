Information Builders Shows Strong Customer and Partner Momentum in Second Quarter 2019

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, a leader in business intelligence (BI) , analytics, and data management solutions, today announced a successful second quarter 2019, during which the company continued its focus on innovative solutions, partnerships, and programs that will drive future customer success in leveraging data and analytics at scale.

Summit User Conference

In June, Information Builders hosted its annual Summit User Conference in Orlando, FL. The four-day event celebrated customer success and fostered new ideas by providing education and networking for more than 1,000 customers, partners, industry analysts, and thought leaders. This year's focus was on the future of data and analytics, with many sessions and speakers devoted to building an aligned data and analytics strategy that supports an organization's digital transformation.

At Summit, Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Vella laid out his vision for the company, showcasing new product innovations, each designed to help organizations achieve greater data and analytics success at scale while also enhancing ease of use. These modifications included UX improvements to WebFOCUS Designer, better scale and easier cloud-based administration through containerized deployments, enhancements to real-time data capabilities, and investments to support operationalizing data science at scale, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives.

Expanded Global Partner Footprint

Following the launch of Information Builders' Global Partner Program earlier this year, the company broadened its global ecosystem through new VAR, OEM, and Services partnerships and by expanding existing partner relationships in key vertical markets. Throughout the quarter the company worked with solution and service providers, such as Agilious, Benchmark, ESI Technologies, Hanselmann & Compagnie, Logan Data, MeridianIT, Ready Computing, Syntelli Solutions, and xScion to pursue joint opportunities in the healthcare, financial services, and insurance industries. In the first half of fiscal year 2019, 101 companies joined Information Builders' Global Partner Program.

Information Builders also expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the company achieved AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status, demonstrating Information Builders' expertise in Microsoft Workloads migrations and enhancements for customers using its all-in-one data and analytics solutions in the cloud. In addition, the company successfully launched joint events across North America, including a special series for healthcare organizations to learn how to manage data assets in the cloud to support improved care quality while reducing costs.

New Customer Wins

Information Builders continued to build its global roster of customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing in Q2. New customers in the quarter include AGI, CAK (NL), First Florida Credit Union, Inversis (Spain), JA Fukuoka Kyodo Information (Japan), Sustainalytics, and The California State University, among others.

Industry Recognition and Leadership

During last quarter, Information Builders was recognized in several industry reports based on a combination of end-user reviews and product data. These reports speak to customer satisfaction with the company's solutions and support, and include the G2 Crowd Spring 2019, Summer 2019 Grid Report for Business Intelligence Platforms, and Grid Report for Self-Service Business Intelligence. WebFOCUS was highly rated in the Enterprise Vendor category of the FrontRunners report, developed by Gartner-owned Software Advice.

Information Builders also received significant recognition for its technology, customer programs, and ranking among the country's best employers. Honors include:



Frank J. Vella, chief executive officer, Information Builders, said:

"The first quarter of this year focused on honing our go-to-market strategy through our partner ecosystem and building a foundation for future success with investment in product development, especially around our robust cloud offering. We've since unveiled the results of these efforts to our customers at Summit, which gave us the perfect opportunity to gather feedback to help prioritize future innovations and ensure continued customer satisfaction and success."

About Information Builders

Information Builders provides the industry's most scalable software solutions for data management and analytics. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Information Builders is headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, and remains one of the largest privately held companies in the industry. Visit us at informationbuilders.com, follow us on Twitter at @infobldrs, like us on Facebook, and visit our LinkedIn page.

