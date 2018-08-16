Infortrend Appoints Advanced System Group as the Newest US Value-Added Reseller

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced System Group (ASG) has been appointed as Infortrend's newest US value-added reseller (VAR). Through this partnership, both parties aim to bring more diverse storage solutions to better fulfill the requirements in the multimedia creative and corporate video markets.

Infortrend's newest partner Advanced Systems Group in Emeryville, CA has provided engineering, systems integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets since 1997. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems on the West Coast. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, and 350 production, post-production SAN systems.

"With Infortrend's diverse storage portfolio, we can provide a wider range of interoperable solutions with our existing vendors to meet the dynamic workflow requirements of users in our specialist markets," said Tom Menrath, Key Accounts Manager at Advanced System Group. "We look forward to working closely with Infortrend to provide our customers with market leading end-to-end solutions."

"Infortrend is excited to partner with ASG in the US market. We will work together to deliver our proven, high-performance storage technology to the media customers that have come to rely on ASG for their expertise and great service," - Tony Chu, President of Infortrend U.S.A.

About ASG

Based in Northern California with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, Pacific Northwest, Houston, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC of Emeryville, Calif., has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets since 1997. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more Information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc., other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

