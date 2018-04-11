Infusion Nurses Society Forms Strategic Partnership With The World Continuing Education Alliance

WCEA, a leading provider of continuing education platforms, has formed similar partnerships with other associations, including the World Medical Association and the International Council of Nurses. Having built the first truly global distribution network of continuing education, WCEA's objective is to make it easier for medical and health professionals worldwide to gain access to the best education in their respective fields regardless of where they live.

INS is pleased to add its library of educational webinars to WCEA's platform. INS webinars deliver presenter-led sessions on current infusion-related and nursing topics. Presenters include professors from institutions of higher learning and other health care specialists who discuss issues ranging from medication shortages and central vascular access device complications to infusion care in the home and the role of nurses during natural disasters.

With a large demand for US continuing education around the world, particularly in developing nations, The WCEA is providing a way for professionals in these areas to improve their skills and knowledge. In turn, this is facilitating progress toward raising the level of patient care.

While WCEA has designed and built a unique vehicle to deliver educational content where it is needed, it requires access to high-quality course content, like the programming developed by INS, to achieve the greatest impact on health care education around the globe.

Together WCEA and INS, along with other leading continuing education providers, will create the first collaborative initiative to offer a large collection of affordable, high-quality educational materials.

Infusion Nurses Society (INS) is a national nonprofit organization representing infusion nurses and other clinicians who practice infusion therapy. Membership is open to nurses and health care professionals from all practice settings. Learn more at www.ins1.org.

The WCEA provides specialist CE platforms to organizations representing millions of learners around the world. The platform is used by organizations ranging from small associations to the councils of whole countries to enable the delivery of CE compliance in sectors such as nursing. Learn more at www.wcea.education.

