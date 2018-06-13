Infusion Pumps Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infusion Pumps Market: Overview

Infusion pumps are used to deliver therapeutic drugs and fluids such as plasma, dextrose, and saline solutions into a patient's body at a precise and controlled rate.These devices are utilized for infusion through several routes of administration such as intravenous, epidural, arterial, subcutaneous, peritoneal, enteral, and intrathecal.



The global infusion pumps market is expanding at a significant pace due to factors such as increase in the number of patients with chronic pain, diabetes, and cancer worldwide.



The global infusion pumps market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global infusion pumps market.



Global Infusion Pumps Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the global infusion pumps market can be segmented into insulin pumps, PCA pumps, enteral pumps, and others.The products in this segment have been analyzed based on different uses of infusion devices to treat chronic diseases in various region.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.In terms of application, the global infusion pumps market can be classified into diabetes management, pain management, chemotherapy, and others.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Infusion Pumps Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global infusion pumps market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of MEA). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also provides the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolios, business strategies, and recent developments.Major companies profiled in the infusion pumps market are include F.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., ICU MEDICAL, INC., Smith Medical, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA.



The global infusion pumps market has been segmented as follows:



Infusion Pumps Market, by Product (Value & Volume)

Insulin Pumps

PCA Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Others



Infusion Pumps Market, by Application

Diabetes Management

Pain Management

Chemotherapy

Others



Infusion Pumps Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Home Care Settings

Others



Infusion Pumps Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



